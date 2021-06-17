106°F
Kats

Cirque announces return date for ‘Michael Jackson One’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2021 - 11:48 am
 
The entry leading into Cirque du Soleil's Michael Jackson One show at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is seen in Las Vegas on May 7, 2013. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)
Cirque du Soleil performers debut part of the new Michael Jackson One show at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on May 7, 2013. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

“Thriller,” indeed.

“Michael Jackson One,” Cirque du Soleil’s third show to return from pandemic shutdown, is back Aug. 19.

The show will perform five nights a week at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at cirquedusoleil.com/mjone.

“Love” is the next show set to open, followed by “Ka,” with no specific timelines announced. All Cirque shoes are expected to be back by the end of October, if not sooner. “Mystere” is back June 28, with “O” returning July 1.

In a recent interview, Cirque CEO Daniel Lamarre said “O” and “Mystere” had been doubling their pre-COVID ticket sales.

Lamarre said to look for “MJ” and “Love” to return “almost at the same time” in August. Cirque would then have succeeded in bringing four shows back to the Strip by September. “Ka”is tentatively on track to return in October.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

