Cirque closes ‘The Beatles Love’ on Las Vegas Strip; 230 to lose jobs

Cast members perform during the grand reopening of "The Beatles LOVE By Cirque du Soleil" at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on August 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil)

“The Beatles Love” by Cirque du Soleil’s is closing at The Mirage on July 7. Producers announced the decision Tuesday morning. Thus ends the only live production anywhere in the world licensed by Apple Corp, The Beatles’ parent company.

A total of 230 members of the “Love” cast and crew are to lose their jobs as the result of the shutdown.

Tickets to performances through June 29 are on sale. Tickets for the final week of performances in July will be available in the coming weeks.

The decision ends a wondrous production that opened in June 2006, with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison, widow of George Harrison, in attendance. McCartney and Harrison scouted “O” at Bellagio together in 2001 to gauge how The Beatles’ music and images could blend with Cirque artistry.

Harrison was a close friend of Cirque co-founder Guy Laliberte, with the idea from the show hatched between the two in at the F1 Montreal Grand Prix in 2000. With Harrison leading the initial vision for the show, Laliberte steered the production to creation at the Mirage.

The Love Theatre took over the former Siegfried & Roy Theater at the resort.

Cirque spokeswoman Ann Paladie said there are no plans to tour “Love,” which would seem to have strong demand internationally, though she added the company has looked into that option.

The loss of “Love” creates a void among Cirque shows in Las Vegas. Paladie addressed possible Cirque productions, saying, MGM Resorts International remains the company’s Las Vegas partner.

“We’re always having those conversations with MGM, as our main partner here, but nothing is confirmed,” Paladie said. “But conversations are always happening.”

The future of “Love” had been in question as The Mirage turns over to Hard Rock Las Vegas. The show was reportedly running between 40- and 60-percent capacity, the lowest box-office performance of Cirque’s six productions on the Strip.

Cirque du Soleil CEO Stéphane Lefebvre said the show has been seen by more than 11.5 million ticket-holders in its 18-year run. A total of 44 nationalities are represented. The show required 11,600 costume pieces, 250 pairs of shoes, and 225 wigs each night. A total of 750,000 lumens in projections, 500 props and scenic pieces were required to put on the show.

The closing of “Love” is not the only shift in the entertainment landscape at The Mirage. Current theater headliner Shin Lim is also the focus of speculation he will be leaving the resort this summer, with several interested parties attempting to lure the headlining magician.

The theater’s former Aces of Comedy program, developed under MGM Resorts, ended with the hotel’s sale to Hard Rock. Several familiar headliners (including David Spade, Ron White and Ray Romano) moving to other venues on the Strip. The Center Stage series is holding down the comedy programming in the short term.

