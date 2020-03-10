Cirque du Soleil charity Las Vegas Strip show postponed

“One Night” Executive Producer Jerry Nadal says the show’s board would reconvene in 60 days to reassess options to return the event to the Luxor.

Cirque du Soleil is postponing its annual charity production “One Night For One Drop” because of coronavirus outbreak concerns, the company announced internally Tuesday. The show was to feature “The Illusionist” magic productions inside for the 1,463-seat Luxor Theater.

“One Night” Executive Director Jerry Nadal confirmed Tuesday that the show had been at least temporarily tabled. Discussions about if or how to proceed with the production began in earnest late last week. The show had been scheduled for March 27.

“We have a global audience, and more than a third of those coming to the show are out of state or are international,” Nadal said in a phone chat. “As the last several days progressed, several people called to say they were not coming, and when you are hosting a charity event you have to respond to these issues.”

Cirque’s resident show schedules remain unaffected. As Nadal said, “The difference with ‘One Night’ is we had such a large number of people traveling in from other countries.”

Nadal said the One Drop board would reconvene in 60 days to reassess options to return the event to the Luxor. The show also stages large pre- and post-party events.

“One Night For One Drop,” which supports Cirque’s global clean-water initiative, was to celebrate its eighth performance on the Strip. This year’s show was the first to stage an existing production rather than a new Cirque show created specifically for the event.

“We will see after 60 days where this issue is from a global perspective and where we stand,” Nadal said. “I think we have to be prepared that it will be worse before it gets better.”

