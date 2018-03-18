Cirque du Soleil, former ‘Le Reve’ artist dies after stage fall in Florida

A Cirque du Soleil aerial straps artist who also previously performed in “Le Reve” at Wynn Las Vegas fell to his death Saturday night during a performance of the touring show “Volta” in Tampa, Fla.

Yann Arnaud is shown with his wife, Inna Gorelova, in a photo posted to his Facebook page in January 2016. (Facebook)

In a statement issued this morning by the company, veteran performer Yann Arnaud dropped to the stage during the show’s Under Big Top performance at Greyhound Track. Emergency efforts were administered, but Arnaud later died from his injuries.

This morning, Cirque du Soleil announced in a statement that the rest of the tented touring show’s weekend performances would be canceled. Two shows were scheduled to be performed tonight.

“The entire Cirque du Soleil family is in shock and devastated by this tragedy,” Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group said in a subsequent statement. “Yann had been with us for over 15 years and was loved by all who had the chance to know him.”

In his statement, Lamarre said that Cirque du Soleil would investigate the accident.

Arnaud was a performer in “Le Reve” from its development in 2004 until 2009, when he joined Cirque. He returned to the Wynn Las Vegas production from 2015-2016, leaving in September of ‘16 to rejoin Cirque and its touring “Volta” show.

Arnaud and his wife, Inna Gorelova, had a young daughter and he posted many family photos on social media sites. Arnaud is originally from the Paris suburb of Champigny-sur-Marne, and studied acrobatics and gymnastic skills at the prestigious National Institute of Sport, Expertise, and Performance. He listed his current residence as Miami.

One of Arnaud’s friends from the opening cast of “Le Reve,” comic artist Jimmy Slonina, said today in a direct mesage: “Yann had a fierce work ethic and a warm sense of humor, a performer you couldn’t take your eyes off of. The ‘Le Reve’ and Cirque extended families are holding each other tighter right now.”

Another of Arnaud’s friends from “Le Reve,” the performing clown character Amos Glick, remembered the aerial artist’s playful nature. Glick posted today on Facebook: “Mourning the loss of my ‘Le Reve’ brother and gifted circus artist Yann Arnaud. Every time we encountered each other there was his huge smile, then I would crack a joke and then we’d shake hands. His joke back was to seemingly crush my hand. Every time. And every time I would reach out for his hand anyway. I’m gonna miss that. My love to his family and to the ‘Le Reve’ and Cirque communities.”

From eyewitness reports of Saturday’s incident, Arnaud lost control of his hold on his strap and fell about 12 feet to the stage. The show immediately stopped and Arnaud was transported to nearby Tampa General Hospital, where he later died. Audience member Ben Ritter of Tampa told the Tampa Bay Times that the moment Arnaud hit the stage, the artist was “out cold and not moving.” The audience was soon informed the show was canceled.

When the audience was asked to leave the arena after the fall, Ritter thought the show might only suffer a brief delay. But soon the crowd was informed the show was canceled.

Cirque has suffered two stage deaths in the past five years. In December 2016, technician Olivier Rochette died in what was ruled an “industrial accident”, when he was struck by a telescopic lift as he set up a performance of “Luzia” in San Francisco. Rochette’s father, Gilles Ste-Croix, is Cirque’s co-founder.

In July 2013, “Ka” was the site of the June 29, 2013 death of French acrobat Sarah Guillot-Guyard, whose harness slipped free during the Final Battle scene. She fell some 95 feet from the show’s rotating stage into the pit.

