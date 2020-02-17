Cirque du Soleil performer falls during show

An aerialist fell during the finale of “The Beatles Love” on Sunday night on the Las Vegas Strip.

Cirque du Soleil's "The Beatles Love" at The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip. (Cirque du Soleil)

Rehearsal for "The Beatles Love" by Cirque du Soleil at The Mirage. (Tom Donoghue)

Rehearsal for "The Beatles Love" by Cirque du Soleil at The Mirage. (Tom Donoghue)

An artist in the Cirque du Soleil production of ‘The Beatles Love” at The Mirage fell during the show’s late performance Sunday, the company has confirmed.

Cirque spokeswoman Ann Paladie issued a statement Monday morning about the incident:

“During the 9:30 pm performance of ‘The Beatles Love’ at The Mirage on February 16, an aerial artist fell during the finale. As a precautionary measure and in accordance with our emergency response protocols, the show stopped to allow the emergency team to safely bring the artist backstage where he was immediately taken in good care by the show’s medical team.

“As always in the case of an accident, the artist will continue to be monitored by the show’s medical and coaching teams to determine when he can return to his activities.”

The artist is expected to return to the production.

The “Love” incident is the second reported safety event in a Cirque show on the Strip this year. An artist fell during the Russian swing number in “O” in January. Also, in October, a motorcycle artist was injured during “R.U.N” at Luxor, in the show’s Level Up scene.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.