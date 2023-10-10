Cirque founder leads a trippy Strip parade

Guy Laliberté is parading his Frooogs Camp on the Strip on Friday morning.

Guy Laliberte's Frooogs Camp installation is shown at Burning Man Festival on Friday, Sept.1, 2023. (Sally Dewhurst)

Guy Laliberté is again getting the jump on the Strip.

The Cirque du Soleil founder’s Frooogs Camp is taking over Las Vegas Boulevard from 9:04 a.m.-10:02 a.m. Friday.

We’re told Laliberté schedule is never on the hour, or half hour, because he wants everything “Frooogy.”

Evidently the slippery amphibians don’t adhere to human time.

But one time element everyone in the project is aware of is the 25th anniversary of “O,” being celebrated Sunday at Bellagio. Laliberté was instrumental in bringing that show to the stage during his Cirque days.

Laliberté sold his stake in the company 2015, but Cirque alumni are prevalent in the Frooogy community. Ex-“Zumanity” performers Nicky and Laetitia Dewhurst and Brandon Pereyda are all involved in the project.

Frooogs Camp has been exhibited at Burning Man, including last month’s storm-wracked event. The wet weather left Laliberté and his crew stuck in the mud for several days.

The planned Frooogs Camp parade is described as more than 30 “whimsically colorful recreational vehicles, trucks and trailers” lurching along the Strip. The event is to raise awareness for Nevada Donor Network, headed up by its president, Steven Peralta.

The caravan starts at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, then moves north to Sahara Avenue, where it will turn east to Paradise Road before settling on its famous lily pad — Westgate Las Vegas. The vehicles will be displayed where Elvis once sang a cover of “Mystery Train,” which seems to fit this parade, just right.

