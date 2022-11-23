Cirque’s discounts are good news — unless you’re a competitor

In Cirque’s ticket-discount offer, a half-off ticket for “O” show would be more than far smaller shows on the Strip.

Carrot Top, left, is shown with rock superstar Sting after Carrot Top's show at Luxor on Thursday, June 3, 2022. (Carrot Top)

The planche act at Cirque du Soleil's "Mystery" at Treasure Island. (Cirque du Soleil)

Cast members of Michael Jackson One perform to “The Girl is Mine” during a celebration of Jackson’s birthday hosted by Cirque du Soleil and the Estate of Michael Jackson at Mandalay Bay on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The bungee act at Cirque du Soleil's "Mystery" at Treasure Island. (Cirque du Soleil)

The hand-to-hand act at Cirque du Soleil's "Mystery" at Treasure Island. (Cirque du Soleil)

Cirque du Soleil's "Mystère" artists perform at the reopening of "Mystère" at Treasure Island on June 28, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil)

Cirque du Soleil's "Mystère" artists perform at the re-opening of "Mystère" at TI on June 28, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show temporarily closed March 14, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil)

Lionel Richie performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Carrot Top is shown with the Sting questioned at Luxor on Thursday, June 3, 2022. (Carrot Top)

Cirque du Soleil is offering up to 50-percent off ticket prices in its ongoing holiday discount extravaganza.

This is great news for just about everyone — except shows whose ticket prices that are usually 50-percent lower than Cirque’s. By offering these discounts, Cirque can intercept potential business of smaller Strip shows that are already in torrid ticket-selling competition.

In its upcoming sale, Cirque is offering half-off purchases made between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and up to 35-percent discounts for purchases made through Thanksgiving day and also Tuesday through Dec. 4.

All of Cirque’s Las Vegas shows are in this sale, starting with company’s flagship, “O,” and including “Mystere,” “Love,” and “Ka,” “Michael Jackson One,” and “Mad Apple” (Blue Man Group, which Cirque owns is not part of the offer; for more info, go to cirquedusoleil.com/las-vegas-shows).

As a for-instance on these deals, tickets for the 7 p.m. “O” show Saturday start at $123, or $154 after fees. The 50-percent discount would cut the per-ticket price to $77; a 35-percent discount would knock a single ticket down to about $100.

Meantime, tickets that same night for the inspired “Zombie Burlesque” at V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood start at $99. The decision for a ticket-buyer is between the wondrous aquatic spectacular, or the zany zombies. I’d bet on the wet show.

Other examples abound, where small productions risk being overtaken by the Cirque deals. Producers have noticed this facet of the business for years. But “Zombie” producer David Saxe, asked of how Cirque deals would impact his shows, simply said, “I guess we’ll find out.”

Saxe added that about a decade ago, he and his collection of small-capacity shows at Saxe Theater and V Theater were considered “Public Enemy No. 1” by Cirque’s team. That effort has since abated, but it remains that the ticket-buying competition is as lively as ever among Vegas production shows.

Adam Steck of SPI Entertainment has long said it is a cause for concern anytime Cirque dips into the lower market. He presents seven productions combined at The Strat Theater and Thunderland Showroom (iconic comic/magician Mac King, Thunder From Down Under, Banachek, “Rouge” and “Illuminate” among them).

Many other shows are in this classification. Alan and Kathi Glist produce the long-running “Menopause the Musical” production at Harrah’s. Matt and Angela Stabile helm the adult-revue “X” empire of “X Burlesque” and Piff the Magic Dragon. Spiegelworld’s triumvirate of “Absinthe,” “Atomic Saloon Show” and “Opium” are closer to the Cirque strata than those mentioned, but they, too, will brace for these Cirque discounts.

Most, if not all, of these shows are usually vying for the same ticket-buying audience — folks who are seeking solid, Las Vegas Strip entertainment at a price lower than what you’d pay for Cirque. But these productions, and their producers, are resilient. This sale is not forever. As they say, its for a limited time, only.

What Works In Vegas

Entertainment legend Lionel Richie, whose career seems only to evolve, has announced return dates at Encore Theater on Jan. 14-15 and 18. These dates are onsale as Richie has just been lauded again, with the Icon Award at Sunday’s American Music Awards.

Smokey Robinson, also a frequent Vegas headliner, presented.

Richie has now won 17 AMAs, a number that roughly matches the standing-Os he gets in his shows.

Carrot Top hits 17

Carrot Top celebrated his 17th anniversary at Luxor on Tuesday night. The red-headed prop master is becoming a Vegas entertainment graybeard. Topper will be 60 by the end of his current contract at the hotel. As he jokes, he could soon be billed as Cotton Top.

As it is, the comic whose legal name is Scott Thompson is the longest-running comedian currently performing on the Strip. He’s in action 8 p.m. Mondays through Sundays at Atrium Showroom. Watch for the new watermelon-smashing bit at the end of the show. It’s worth the wait.

Franco to 2,000

Headlining magician Mat Franco continues to roll along at his eponymous theater at Linq Hotel. The ninth-season champ celebrated his 2,000th show on the Strip on Tuesday night.

The 34-year-old Franco is marking the milestone by donating 2,000 meals to Three Square, Southern Nevada’s only food bank and largest hunger relief organization. The magician is also is partnering with Three Square on a virtual food drive through New Year’s Eve. Donate and learn more at threesquare.org/matfranco.

Into the stream

The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas is live-streaming for the first time, linking up its Nov. 30 performance from Myron’s a the Smith Center. The cost is $20, the show starts at 9:30 p.m. (on the stream and in-person), go to TheComposersShowcase.com for info.

Cool Hang Alert

Live music is kicking at The Shag Room at Virgin Hotel from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday with Carol-Lyn Liddle-Puffer and Shawn Eiferman. A lot of volume, potentially, in that little haunt. Very cool booking. No cover. Feel free to tip, and bask in the talent.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.