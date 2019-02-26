Cirque’s ‘One Night’ show headed for network TV

Performers with Cirque du Soleil rehearse the scene “Fishermen” during a sneak preview of the seventh annual philanthropic production "One Night for One Drop 2019" at the “O” Theatre on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Bellagio, in Las Vegas. Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Performers with Cirque du Soleil share a laugh with producers during a sneak preview of the seventh annual philanthropic production "One Night for One Drop 2019" at the "O" Theatre on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Bellagio, in Las Vegas. Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Performers with Cirque du Soleil get feedback during a sneak preview of the seventh annual philanthropic production "One Night for One Drop 2019" at the "O" Theatre on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Bellagio, in Las Vegas. Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Liberace brought Las Vegas into the living rooms of families across the country in the late-1970s with his CBS-TV specials from the Las Vegas Hilton. His “dancing waters” spectaculars helped reinforce the city’s reputation as a dazzling entertainment destination.

Generations have passed, and Cirque du Soleil has become the pace-setter among Las Vegas production shows. The company’s own “dancing waters” charity show, “One Night For One Drop” is being featured on the very network that once showcased Liberace.

“One Night For One Drop, Imagined by Cirque du Soliel” and sponsored by Colgate, airs at 8 p.m. March 16 in a one-hour special on CBS. The annual charity production show is being taped March 8 from O Theater at the Bellagio.

Colgate, a first-time sponsor of the charity production, is underwriting the national-TV appearance.

“This is big for Cirque, very big,” the company’s president, Jerry Nadal, said Monday afternoon. “We have never had a full performance on network TV. It’s only possible because we’ve got Colgate as a presenting sponsor, and they reached out to CBS with something that could be presented.”

“One Night For One Drop” raises money and awareness for Cirque’s global clean-water initiatives. Colgate’s own Save Water charity campaign also combats international water crises.

“It’s an ideal message, to use Cirque to deliver this message to a national audience,” Nadal said. “We have been talking about this problem for many years, and it is just as important in our own back yard as it is around the world. All you need to do is look at the bathtub-ring effect at Lake Mead to see we need to make this issue a top priority.”

About 50 minutes of the “One Night” production will air on TV, after edits, with limited commercial interruption.

The annual “One Night” show, an all-star collection of Cirque artists and those who have worked in other companies, launched in 2013, also at O Theater. This year’s show is directed by André Kasten and Leah Moyer, who have choreographed “Mystere” at Treasure Island and “Love” at the Mirage. This year, the show’s story arc chronicles “Everyman” as he is led on a journey of enlightenment by his young counterpart, “Drop.”

Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer and Strip stalwarts Blue Man Group are also appearing in the production.

Likely, the show’s wide range of cultures and ages and universal theme will appeal to a national audience.

“This will put Cirque in front of eyes that never get to see cirque,” Nadal said. “It’s a way to highlight our creativity while showing our corporate and environmental responsibility.” If the show is a ratings hit, who knows? Maybe we will see annual specials dedicated to existing Cirque resident shows.

“We have been filmed by different groups before,” Nadal said, noting that “O” and “Ka” have been captured for specials in Germany. “We have not pursued network specials in this country, but we’ll see what the response is. I’m anxious to see it myself.”

More Shin Lim

“America’s Got Talent” double-champion Shin Lim has added dates to his original run at Terry Fator Theater at the Mirage. Tentative updates to his schedule are dates Sept. 27-29, Oct. 28-31, Nov. 1-10 (with dark days in that stretch) and Dec. 20-22. Lim had already announced dates May 31-June 2 and July 26-28.

Lim, the season 13 and “AGT: Champions” winner, is featuring famed mentalist Colin Cloud in his Las Vegas dates. The two became friends during “The Illusionists — Magic of the Holidays” run at Marquis Theatre on Broadway from Nov. 23 to Dec. 30.

“We got along really well, and I think his mentalism is so different from what I do, it will work,” Lim said. “It will add another dimension to the show. I’m really, really excited to be there. I’m just hoping I don’t disappoint.”

Anyone who saw Lim’s performances on “AGT,” or in the live production of the show’s finalists at Paris Theater in December, would say the young magician is up to the task.

Cool Hang Alert

Lady Luck, with starring a trio of female vocalists who previously starred in Steve Wynn’s Showstopppers at Wynn Las Vegas, performs at Eastside Lounge at Encore Las Vegas at 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Nicole Kaplan Fenton, Rachel Tyler and Heidi Webster sing the classics, with UNLV Jazz Studies program head Dave Loeb serving as music director and pianist. There should be a significant guest star, too, and we’re not speaking of Nicole’s hubby, Graham Fenton, late of “Jersey Boys.” There is no cover.

