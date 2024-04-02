Classick rockers to play on, off Las Vegas Strip

Heart is booked at BleauLive Thetater at Fontainebleau in December; Rick Springfield and Richard Marx play the Pearl at the Palms in August.

Generational stars are peppering the Vegas show scene.

Heart is back on the road, and the Las Vegas Strip is on the schedule. And Rick Springfield and Richard Marx are pairing up, off the Strip.

The long-awaited return tour of the band fronted by Ann and Nancy Wilson stops at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau on Dec. 13. Springfield and Marx team on their acoustic tour stop at Pearl at the Palms on Aug. 17. Tickets for both shows are on sale at 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, Heart most recently played Las Vegas at iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in September 2019. Their most recent residency was at House of Blues on Aug. 13-15, 2015 and Nov. 19-21, 2015.

The band has sold more than 35 million albums internationally, with 20 top 40 singles, including“Magic Man,” “Barracuda,” “Crazy on You” and “These Dreams.”

Heart’s current lineup is Nancy Wilson (rhythm, lead and acoustic guitar, backing and lead vocals), Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute), Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar), Ryan Waters (guitars), Paul Moak (guitars, keyboards and backing vocals), Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean T Lane (drums).

Springfield and Marx are touring together for the first time. Springfield has headlined at The Strat Showroom and Fremont Street Experience within the last year. Marx performed a series at the Flamingo in August-September 2017. Prior to that, he was featured at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace, which this year is turning over to Caspian’s Caviar & Cocktails.

Springfield has notched 17 top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” “I’ve Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody” and “Human Touch.”

Marx has sold more than 30 million albums internationally. His self-titled debut went to No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, charting four top 5 singles, including “Hold on to the Nights” and “Don’t Mean Nothing.” His follow-up, 1989’s “Repeat Offender,” went quadruple-platinum with two No. 1 singles, “Satisfied” and “Right Here Waiting.” Marx is the only male artist whose first seven singles reached the Billboard top 5.

