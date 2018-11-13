Clint Holmes, Kelly Clinton-Holmes renew vows on year 11

Clint Holmes and Kelly Clinton-Holmes renewed their vows Sunday in PortMiami, Fla., while aboard the Symphony of the Seas ocean liner, the largest cruise ship ever built

Clint Holmes and Kelly Clinton-Holmes say that everyone went “overboard” for their vow renewals last weekend.

The metaphor was appropriate for a splashy event that caused a ripple in the Las Vegas entertainment community, and we’ll change tack on the aquatic references now.

Clint and Kelly renewed their vows Sunday in PortMiami, Fla., while aboard the Symphony of the Seas ocean liner, the largest cruise ship ever built. The reason for the trip was easy to sort out — Clint and Earl Turner are performing a version of “Soundtrack,” late of Westgate’s International Theater.

But the timing of the nuptials was not so obvious, until you factored in No. 11. The Holmes’ were married Nov. 11, 2007. As Clint said, “It was the 11th day of the 11th month of our 11th year.”

Royal Caribbean Senior Vice President of Entertainment Nick Weir and Cruise Director Ken Rush arranged a full ceremony. Christian Tamburr, the Turners (Earl and Christine), producer David Gravatt were among those on hand.

The re-newlyweds dueted on Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.” As Clint said, “Everyone drank champagne and cried a little. It was splendid.”

