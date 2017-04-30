Clinton-Holmes joins Righteous Brothers (for a song) at Power of Love party

The crew at the Lou Ruvo Cleveland Clinic for Brain Health after the Righteous Brothers' appearance on Friday, April 29, 2017. From left, Kelly Clinton-Holmes, Bill Medley, Bucky Heard and Larry Ruvo. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jonathan Cain, left, and Neal Schon are Journey's veteran songwriting team. (Erik Kabik, courtesy Hard Rock Hotel)

The scene across VegasVille included a great moment with Kelly Clinton-Holmes and a Righteous Brother on Friday night. Clinton-Holmes was invited to sing “Time of my Life” with Bill Medley during the Power of Love Afterglow VIP party at Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

“That was a bucket list moment,” she said afterward. Medley was also joined by current Righteous Brothers co-pilot Bucky Heard for a medley (of course) of Righteous Brothers hits for the crowd of a couple hundred. A fine way to cap the events benefiting the Ruvo Clinic.

And at 2 p.m. Sunday, Clinton-Holmes’ husband, Clint Holmes, joins trombone and composing great Nathan Tanouye for “Las Vegas Suite” at The Space. That show is a jazz tribute to the city, music by Tanouye of Celine Dion’s orchestra and Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns, and lyrics by Holmes, set to open his run at Golden Nugget on May 9.

More from the scene …

The Journey journey

The recent inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame return to Vegas on Wednesday for its nine-show residency at the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. That day, band members Neal Schon, Ross Valory, Jonathan Cain, Steve Smith and Arnel Pineda unveil memorabilia at around the casino. Included are Smith’s drum kit and Schon’s personal guitar case.

Sales are strong for this run, and officials are expecting a full sellout of the run after the airing of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which was Saturday night on HBO.

It’s a festival

Life is Beautiful has already sold out its three-day passes for the upcoming downtown festival in Sept.22-24. Those packages went onsale Thursday morning and were snapped up as fast as orders could be recorded, festival Chief Executive Officer Justin Weniger reports.

“I cannot believe how much support we have received,” Weniger says. “We are having people come to us now, offering to help make this festival downtown a success.”

Some three-day VIP ticket-hotel packages are still offered on the LiB website. A limited number of single-day tickets will be onsale 10 a.m. Tuesday, along with a breakdown of each day’s lineup. Chance the Rapper, Gorillaz and Muse are among the many top draws as the festival enters its fifth year.

I love a Flay

During an appearance as part of the Uncork’d food festival at his Mesa Grill at Caesars Palace on Saturday, star chef Bobby Flay was asked what Las Vegas restaurants he would recommend other than his own. At the top: Lotus of Siam at the Commercial Center.

“There’s not a lot of neon there, but it is a great restaurant,” he said. “It’s one of the best Thai restaurants I’ve ever visited.”

Flay continues to pursue another of his passions (or, for some of us, punishments), long-distance running. “I just ran the London Marathon a few days ago and did pretty well.” Flay finished in the upper 50 percent of male participants in Monday’s race, covering the 26.2-mile course in 4 hours, 28 minutes. That’s about 6 mph, really, um, cooking for a marathon …

Hudson and the ‘double-zeros’

Suffice to say Jennifer Hudson has made some powerful friends in Las Vegas over the past few days. Her boffo, gala-saving appearance at Thursday’s Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala at MGM Grand, stepping in for the ailing Gwen Stefani, was actually comped.

As in, Hudson did not ask for or accept an appearance fee.

“She asked for ‘double-zero,’ like you see on the roulette wheel,” Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health founder Larry Ruvo said Friday during a VIP event at the clinic’s event center. “She was just grateful to be able to make it. It was really unbelievable.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section and Fridays in Neon. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.