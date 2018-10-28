Clooney, Gerber at controls of Halloween bash on Las Vegas Strip

George Clooney and Rande Gerber donned pilot costumes and, along with Gerber’s wife, Cindy Crawford (dressed as a ’70s-era flight attendant) effectively took flight in Las Vegas.

George Clooney and Rande Gerber were the Strip’s co-pilots Saturday night. Their aircraft was Aria, specifically the new Catch restaurant and nightspot.

The two friends, confidants and business partners moved their Casamigos tequila company Halloween party — so famous for its revelry in Los Angeles — to the new hotspot for a full-scale Halloween festival. Clooney and Gerber donned pilot costumes and, along with Gerber’s wife, Cindy Crawford (dressed as a ’70s-era flight attendant) effectively took flight in Las Vegas.

Clooney and Gerber have dabbled in business before in Vegas — including the Las Ramblas resort concept on Harmon Avenue, west of Hard Rock Hotel, in the mid-2000s. But today, they’re focused on the tequila.

“This is the only alcohol I drink, because it’s just so smooth,” Gerber, himself a smooth operator, said in a side conversation, “This is the only interest I have right now.”

Gerber also launched Whiskey Sky at Green Valley Ranch in 2001, and Cherry at Red Rock Resort (later renamed Crimson) in 2006.

Casamigos co-founder and visionary for The Summit in Summerlin visionary Mike Meldman joined the adventure, which lasted past 2 a.m. The party overtook the Aria main lobby — where Catch is located — and expect MGM Resorts International to continue the build-out in that expansive, fancy area.

Also around the room: Kendall Jenner, Austin Stowell, Joey Fatone (in an unnerving drag costume), Jermaine Dupri as a minion, J.B. Smoove, Gelila and Wolfgang Puck, supermodel Karolina Kurkova and Archie Drury, Marlon Wayans, DJ Steve Aoki (as a zombie DJ) and Devon Aoki.

DJ Cassidy opened the live-performance section of the party, followed by special performance by Nas and an unbilled DJ set by Kendall Jenner.

The restaurant was themed with Casamigos’ familiar black brick walls and lined with black-sparkled glitter barrels. It was dark, loud and the food (especially the crispy chicken sliders, veggie king rolls and lobster mac and cheese) was outstanding.

Friday, Catch Hospitality Group Partners Mark Birnbaum, Eugene Remm and Tilman Fertitta welcomed The Chainsmokers, Floyd Mayweather and Jermaine Dupri into the restaurant’s uber-VIP unveiling. They were joined by such boldface-worthy celebs as model (and “Chippendales” at the Rio guest host) Tyson Beckford, New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton, The Hills’ Frankie Delgado, poker personality Rick Solomon, and Vegas Golden Knights William Karlsson, Alex Tuch, and Malcolm Subban.

Casamigos, a favored international brand, was acquired by Diageo in 2017 for $1 billion. Clooney subsequently promised he and Gerber were staying with the company, and the brand operates independently of Diageo. The company has just launched its Mezcal line, and all of the company’s products are served — and were served this weekend — extensively at Catch.

