CNBC’s ‘Profit’ star takes downtown tour with D Las Vegas’ Derek Stevens

Derek Stevens and Marcus Lemonis , star of CNBC’s “The Profit,” took the moving staircase outside The D Las Vegas on Thursday night, leading from Fremont Street to The Vue bar on the hotel’s second level.

Derek Stevens and Marcus Lemonis, star of the CNBC series "The Profit," are shown at the D Las Vegas on Fremont Street on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Derek Stevens, right, his wife, Nicole, and Marcus Lemonis, star of the CNBC series "The Profit," are shown at the D Las Vegas on Fremont Street on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Derek Stevens and Marcus Lemonis, star of the CNBC series "The Profit," are shown outside the D Las Vegas on Fremont Street on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Nevada School of the Arts President and CEO Patrick Duffy, left, and Frankie Moreno are shown with 10 Gibson guitars donated by Moreno on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (Nevada School of the Arts)

Derek Stevens is riding the escalator of fame.

Not metaphorically, either. He and Marcus Lemonis, star of CNBC’s “The Profit,” took the moving staircase outside the D Las Vegas on Thursday night, leading from Fremont Street to The Vue bar on the hotel’s second level. Lemonis took a tour of the property with Stevens, co-owner of the D, to air later this year on CNBC.

Initial reports from the scene is the footage was captured for an upcoming episode of “The Profit,” a reality show in which Lemonis, chairman and chief operating officer of the $2.2-billion company Camping World, helps small-business owners make their struggling enterprises profitable.

Lemonis invests in those businesses and, of course, reaps a percentage of the profit, hence the series’ title.

But Stevens is more likely to be featured in a new show centered on entrepreneurs. Details of that project have not been announced.

Stevens is developing a 777-room, 459-foot-tall, 1.2 million-square-foot hotel-casino on the Fremont plot that was once home to Las Vegas Club, Mermaids and Glitter Gulch adult club — on the corner of Main Street, across from the Golden Gate. Stevens has not yet announced the new resort’s name or the targeted opening date.

Moreno’s guitar world

Frankie Moreno teamed with Nevada School of the Arts President and Chief Operating Officer Patrick Duffy on Tuesday to donate 10 Gibson acoustic guitars to Southern Nevada students with a passion for music, but who can’t afford instruments.

“Nevada School of the Arts has so many amazing music programs and we feel extremely fortunate to be involved in their first guitar program,” said Moreno, a headliner at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center and the South Point Showroom. “With the Gibson guitars provided, I hope to inspire the next generation of musicians in the community.”

Nevada School of the Arts is marking its 40th year in Las Vegas, and registration for programs ranging from jazz to chamber orchestra begin Aug. 13.

Vegas’ ‘Rock’ connection

Two performers with ties to Las Vegas are featured in the touring production of “School of Rock,” which runs Tuesday through Saturday at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Deidre Lang, who portrayed Justice in “Rock of Ages” at the Rio, plays Miss Sheinkopf. Las Vegas resident Jameson Moss is Stanley, Mr. Williams and also in the show’s ensemble.

Acrobatics Got Talent

Las Vegas father-daughter acrobatic duo Sergey and Sasha Korolev are back at it on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” The duo have reached the Judge Cuts episode airing at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The duo had previously auditioned for the show, but were eliminated before Judge Cuts.

Cool Hang Alert

“Alice” is back at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort; doors open at 8:30 p.m. and show at 10 p.m. Monday. The steampunk-rock adaptation of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” offers a new character, The Carpenter is played by Danny McHugh, late of “Baz” at Palazzo Theater. Vocal ensemble These Guys Worldwide are back to perform in the pre-show. Tickets are $25 at the door.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.