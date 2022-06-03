‘Confusion’ led to Vegas Elvis saga, company says

ABG says it “proud to be the guardian of the Elvis Presley legacy” and wants to work with Las Vegas chapels.

After earlier issuing cease-and-desist warnings to several Las Vegas chapels, Authentic Brands Group, which controls the use of Elvis Presley’s name and likeness, now wants to work with them on the use of the King as part of their businesses.

In an emailed statement Thursday, an ABG representative said recent communication with some chapels caused confusion and created a misunderstanding of the company’s aims.

“ABG is proud to be the guardian of the Elvis Presley legacy and is committed to protecting it for generations to come,” the statement reads. “We are sorry that recent communication with a small number of Las Vegas based chapels caused confusion and concern. That was never our intention. We are working with the chapels to ensure that the usage of Elvis’ name, image and likeness are in keeping with his legacy.”

It also acknowledges that “Elvis is embedded into the fabric of Las Vegas, and we embrace and celebrate Elvis fandom. From tribute artists and impersonators to chapels and fan clubs, each and every one of these groups help to keep Elvis relevant for new generations of fans.”

The statement marks the first comment the company has made since sending cease-and-desist warnings two weeks ago to several chapels that have been using the Elvis name and marketing themed wedding ceremonies. The latest chapel contacted by ABG is Graceland Wedding Chapel, which has been performing Elvis-styled ceremonies in downtown Las Vegas since 1977.

Chapel owners have reported that ABG has offered a licensing partnership with chapels and has no intention of entering into a court battle with the businesses.

Still, it’s not exactly clear where ABG sees a miscommunication.

A letter dated May 19, from an ABG attorney to at least a half-dozen Vegas chapel operators, tells them: “Unless we receive adequate written assurances by May 27 2022, that you will hereafter comply with the terms of this letter, we will recommend that our client take all legal action necessary to protect the Elvis IP (Intellectual Property) Rights, including filing a Complaint in the United States District Court to seek all injunctive and monetary relief against you, and we are confident we will prevail.”

But by Wednesday, ABG reps were contacting chapels to make licensing deals.

As Melody Wills-Williams, president of Vegas Weddings and Viva Las Vegas Weddings, said, “They have done a complete 180.”

