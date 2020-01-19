Conor McGregor: 40 seconds of fighting, 3 hours of partying

It took famed combatant Conor McGregor less than a minute to kick Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s butt in UFC 246. He later spent three hours kicking it up in at his post-fight party at Encore Beach Club at Nightclub.

He is “The Notorious” inside the octagon, and also at the club.

McGregor held forth from about 1 a.m. until the wee hours. He’s the unique MMA champ (and also pro boxer) who fronts his own brown-liquor line, so he toasted his Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey from the DJ booth.

The UFC icon filled out an unusual triumvirate of celebs in the club, with Johnny Manziel and Baker Mayfield also taking in the scene.

Wynn Nightlife and the fighter refer to these parties as a “residency” agreement. This was his first appearance at the club since he remedied his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6, 2018.

The 55,000-square-foot party enclave was packed for the night. McGregor even travels with his own headliner for these appearances, Irish star DJ Connor Bissett. The man who manned the decks at Encore Beach Club is also McGregor’s chosen DJ for his training camp.

Judging by his IG page, Bissett is also something of a fashion model, in suits and in briefs. He fits right in.

That celeb list

Tom Brady, who remains a New England Patriot until otherwise notified, topped the official list of celebs at Saturday’s UFC 246 fight card. Around the arena: Raiders owner Mark Davis; Raiders coach (and new Carrot Top fan) Jon Gruden; actor, comic and famous marijuana proponent Tommy Chong; rapper/actor Ludacris; action-adventure actor and WWE favorite Dave Bautista; actor, musician and songwriter Jeremy Renner; comic and actor (and recurring Mirage Aces of Comedy headliner) David Spade; director Peter Berg; Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey; stunt-performer and comic (and former Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel headliner) Steve-O; Backstreet Boy Nick Carter; lineal heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury; NASCAR champ and Vegas native Kyle Busch with his wife, Samantha; and multiple-world champion boxer Claressa Shields.

