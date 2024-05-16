91°F
Copperfield says ‘no case to answer’ in sexual misconduct report

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2024 - 1:42 pm
 

Longtime Strip headliner David Copperfield is denying a published report of sexual misconduct involving more than a dozen women, including some who were teenagers at the time of the alleged behavior.

The report, published Tuesday by The Guardian U.S., chronicles the claims of 16 women dating from the late 1980s through 2014. Copperfield’s legal team repeatedly denied the claims throughout the piece.

The story’s timeline slightly overlaps Copperfield’s current residency at the former Hollywood Theater, renamed for the superstar illusionist in 2013. He has been a recurring headliner, first at Caesars Palace and later MGM Grand, since the mid-1980s.

Half of those interviewed in The Guardian report say they were teenagers at the time of the alleged improper behavior. Some claim to have been as young as 15 at the time of the activity.

The claims include allegations that Copperfield drugged three women before having non-consensual sexual relations. Four women say they were groped, or made to touch the magician inappropriately during his on-stage performances.

An MGM Resorts International official declined comment on the report. Copperfield is on a scheduled break at his Musha Cay island retreat in the Bahamas. He is scheduled to return to his regular 15-show-per-week schedule at 7 p.m. Monday.

The magician referred questions to his PR representative, who said in an e-mail statement to the Review-Journal that the behavior is “the exact opposite” of the 67-year-old entertainer.

”In fact, David has a record of risking his career to help protect women from powerful predators. Most of these historic accusations have been made before, and all of them are as false now as they were then,” the statement reads. “David requested the ‘evidence’ upon which these false allegations claim to rely and this has not been provided.”

Copperfield’s camp says the claims have been vetted by law enforcement, turning up “no case.”

“By contrast, whenever U.S. law enforcement has looked into such matters, they have been investigated thoroughly and it has been found that there is simply no case to answer,” the rep claimed. “The Guardian’s characterization is not who David is, and he continues to support anyone who has experienced any form of abuse or discrimination.

”David will be considering the position with his legal team and will take such steps as may be appropriate over these false and scurrilous allegations.”

The Guardian story arrives five months after Copperfield’s name surfaced in court documents specifying individuals reportedly associated with disgraced financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. No wrongdoing or illegal behavior by Copperfield is alleged in those documets.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

