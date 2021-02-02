Copperfield’s new tome to reveal his secret museum

David Copperfield’s new book is a tribute to 28 of his favorite magic practitioners.

David Copperfield (NMAJH photo)

David Copperfield (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

David Copperfield’s secret museum will be less a secret around Halloween.

In his upcoming book “History Of Magic,” the legendary illusionist is showcasing artifacts at his famed Las Vegas museum, while also profiling several of history’s most imaginative magicians. Published by Simon & Schuster, the book will be out Oct. 26. Pre-orders are offered on Amazon.com at $30 for the hard-cover version, $16.99 on Kindle.

Copperfield, who remains sidelined from his sellout production at MGM Grand, pays homage to 28 groundbreaking figures in the history of magic.

“From the 16th-century Englishman who wrote the first book on conjuring to the 19th-century man who fooled Houdini, to the woman who levitated, vanished, and caught bullets in her teeth, David Copperfield’s History of Magic takes you on a wild journey through the remarkable feats of the greatest magicians in history,” the book’s Amazon synopsis reads.

Also, in reference to Copperfield’s vast collection of memorabilia: “The incredible stories are complimented by over 100 never-before-seen photographs of artifacts from Copperfield’s exclusive Museum of Magic, including a 16th-century manual on sleight of hand, Houdini’s straightjackets, handcuffs, and water torture chamber, Dante’s famous sawing-in-half apparatus, Alexander’s high-tech turban that allowed him to read people’s minds, and even some coins that may have magically passed through the hands of Abraham Lincoln.

“By the end of the book, you’ll be sure to share Copperfield’s passion for the power of magic.”

