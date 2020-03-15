Coronavirus compels Cirque du Soleil to close Las Vegas Strip shows for at least 30 days

Seven stage shows are suspended starting Sunday: “O” at Bellagio, “Ka” at MGM Grand, “The Beatles Love” at The Mirage, “Mystere” at Treasure Island, “Zumanity” at New York-New York, “Michael Jackson One” at Mandalay Bay and “Blue Man Group” at Luxor.

Cirque du Soleil, Las Vegas’ predominant entertainment production company for more than 25 years, is halting all of its shows on the Strip because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company confirmed in a statement Saturday it would close six productions indefinitely: “O” at Bellagio, “Ka” at MGM Grand, “The Beatles Love” at The Mirage, “Mystere” at Treasure Island, “Zumanity” at New York-New York and “Michael Jackson One” at Mandalay Bay. The shutdown will last at least 30 days.

“Blue Man Group” at Luxor, a Cirque acquisition, also is going dark. The show has run on the Strip since opening at Luxor in March 2000.

The company’s history of resident shows dates to the opening of “Mystere” on Christmas Day 1993.

Even in the face of coronavirus pandemic concerns, numbers for Cirque’s most successful show, “O,” have remained strong. The show ran at 60 percent and 70 percent capacity for its two shows Friday and was showing about those numbers for Saturday’s shows. It turns a profit at 40 percent. But the company reportedly is concerned that tourism will dissipate as the pandemic spreads.

Just Thursday, the company announced it was cutting back its shows from two performances per night to one, beginning next week. It has also pulled all of its touring shows off the road.

Cirque statement:

“Following cancellations and/or postponements of numerous Cirque du Soleil shows worldwide in recent days, and taking into consideration the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, as well as the escalation of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group announces today the temporary suspension of the resident shows in Las Vegas including Mystère, “O,” Zumanity, KÀ, The Beatles LOVE, Michael Jackson ONE, and Blue Man Group, effective March 15.

“From the very beginning of the new coronavirus outbreak, the Group took rigorous measures to protect its work teams and the public. Our priority has always been, and remains, the health and safety of our artists, our partners, our employees and our audiences.

“Tickets for canceled performances will automatically be refunded within 30 days.”

