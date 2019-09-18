Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas named in $60M suit against Kevin Hart

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is named in a $60 million lawsuit filed in the notorious Kevin Hart sex-video scandal from September 2017.

Montia Sabbag, a model and actress, has accused the comedian and top-selling actor and the Strip resort of negligence, infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy. USA Today has first reported the lawsuit, which was filed Monday in California.

Cosmopolitan executives say they are aware of the litigation. In a statement issued Wednesday morning, “As a matter of company policy, we do not comment on pending litigation.”

According to the published report, Sabbag also names Cosmopolitan owner Blackstone Group and Marriott Hotels. Blackstone is in partnership with Marriott in resorts around the country.

Sabbag’s lawsuit centers on a video where she and Hart engaged in sexual activity after Hart headlined the Chelsea on Sept. 2, 2017. He has been a recurring headliner on the Cosmopolitan with his annual HartBeat Weekend comedy shows.

The video was posted online on Sept. 17, 2017, almost two years to the day of Sabbag’s filing. She also accuses Jonathan Todd Jackson of recording her without knowledge or consent.

“My pictures and my name have been released with lies written about me,” Sabbag told reporters in 2017. “I am not an extortionist. I am not a stripper. I am a recording artist and an actress and I have not broken any laws.”

Sabbag is represented by famed attorney Lisa Bloom.

After the video was posted, Hart apologized to his wife, Eniko, and the couple’s children Heaven, 14, and Hendrix, 11. The Harts have a 1-year-old son, Kenzo.

“I’m not perfect. I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am, or claim to be in any way shape or form,” Hart said in his public statement. “And I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen, and they did. And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids.”

Hart is still recovering from back injuries he suffered in an auto accident in Malibu on Sept. 1.

