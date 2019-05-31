Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to apologize to Meek Mill, reports say

As TMZ describes the agreement, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will issue a significant public apology to rapper Meek Mill.

Meek Mill at Drai's Nightclub (Tony Tran)

Meek Mill en Drai's Nightclub (Tony Tran)

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is reportedly ready to apologize to Meek Mill.

According to online reports originated by celeb website TMZ, the hotel plans to publicly apologize to Mill for threatening to arrest him for attempting to enter the property last Saturday afternoon. Mill, the report indicates, is to accept that apology.

As TMZ describes the agreement, the hotel will issue a “significant public apology.” Reps for Mill and for the Cosmopolitan have not responded to requests for comment. Such an agreement would halt Mill’s threatened legal action against the Strip resort.

On Saturday, Mill, a headlining rapper out of Philadelphia, was denied access to the Cosmopolitan for a pool party at Marquee Dayclub, hosted by DJ Mustard. A hotel official is shown on video telling Mill he would not be allowed on the property and would be arrested if he tried to enter the resort. The hotel staffer mentioned an unspecified previous incident at the Cosmopolitan, later reported to be an altercation between Mill and security officials, which Mill’s reps have denied ever happened.

During the argument and later on Twitter, Mill blasted the hotel for denying him access because he is a black rapper. Monday, the hotel issued a statement that Mill was turned away because the pool deck was at capacity by Clark County fire code. Mill’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, countered that Mill was threatened with arrest if he entered any area of the property, not just the Marquee club.

Mill is a resident headliner at Drai’s Nightclub. He was among the lineup of performers at the Cromwell club over the weekend, appearing onstage Friday in what was reported to be a sold-out event.

