Cosmopolitan says Meek Mill welcome at resort, denies racist charge

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas says the rapper Meek Mill, turned away by the resort Saturday afternoon, is still welcomed at the resort. The resort contends Mill was turned away for safety reasons related to a full-capacity Marquee Dayclub.

Two days after rapper and members of his entourage were were turned away by a Cosmopolitan security official, the hotel has issued a statement concerning the series of events involving Mill as he arrived to see rapper DJ Mustard.

In an e-mailed account issued on behalf of the Cosmopolitan, the hotel explains that Marquee Dayclub was at Clark County fire-code capacity Saturday afternoon. Las Vegas police officers had earlier been summoned to manage the large crowd. When the club was notified of Mill’s arrival, the security staff responded that the rapper would not be allowed into the venue because of the existing capacity issues. Mill showed up at about 3:30 p.m.

The cosmopolitan hotel …. and it’s a few other hotels that be doing this to black entertainers because they don’t want too many blacks on they property! Vegas notorious for this too its not just me!!!! pic.twitter.com/HPySp2nh8h — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 25, 2019

Mill pulled into the hotel and he and his team were told that access was not permitted. The hotel’s statement was that this was the second time Mill had been informed he would not be permitted to enter the property.

The video posted on Mill’s Twitter page does not show that capacity issues were cited by Cosmopolitan security, and the official who turned him away told him only that the hotel’s vice president (who is security vet and former Metropolitan Police Department officer Dave Logue) would be reaching out.

After initially declining to address the Mill incident, citing company policy not to comment on legal matters, the company issued the following:

“At the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the safety and security of our guests is our top priority. The recent situation regarding Meek Mill related to a matter of security, not race, and any reports citing otherwise are false. We pride ourselves on providing an inclusive environment, with zero tolerance for discrimination. Under different circumstances, Meek Mill would be welcomed to the resort, but not at the compromise of his personal safety and the safety of our guests.”

Cosmopolitan reps have not answered questions Monday in e-mails and text as to why the hotel waited two days to issue that statement.

Mill argued during the incident, and in a series of Twitter posts, that he was being turned away because he is a black rap artist. His New York-based attorney, Joe Tacopina, has claimed the hotel has black-listed certain rap artists. The website TMZ also reported, citing a Cosmopolitan source, that Mill was turned away because of a previous fight with security guards at the hotel (which Tacopina denied ever happened).

Tacopina on Sunday threatened litigation against the hotel. He disputed the Cosmopolitan’s claims in his own statement Monday night:

“The assertion that the Cosmopolitan denied Meek because of capacity concerns at Marquee Dayclub is outright false. In the recorded video, Meek also inquired about getting a meal at one of the hotel’s restaurants, yet their security team continued to deny Meek and said he would be arrested for trespassing regardless of location in the hotel premises. The Cosmopolitan’s conduct continues to be deplorable.”

Mill, a club headliner who once dated Nicki Minaj, is a resident DJ at Drai’s Nightclub at the Cromwell and still listed to perform there on July 6.

