Cosmopolitan’s Rose. Rabbit. Lie. embraces masks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2020 - 6:36 pm
 
Updated June 27, 2020 - 7:01 pm

We were wondering how face masks would fly at Rose. Rabbit. Lie., and they did.

At least one, anyway. Acrobat Jessica Delgado, her face covered in a black mask, spun to great effect on an aerial hoop.

In a world where there are few “firsts” left in VegasVille, that was one.

But a constant is the beautifully attired Skye Dee Miles, who wore a stunning, sequined emerald gown — and matching mask. Forever proud of her costume dexterity, Miles has forged a Facebook rivalry with her friend Jassen Allen of Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio.

The two tussled online over who has the most dazzling outfits — especially the masks — after Allen showed off a tuxedo design in his return to the stage. At the suggestion that Mayfair is setting the Vegas industry standard for face covers, Miles posted on Allen’s page, “Ya know how I feel about my costumes!!! Don’t come for me Mayfair! Lol!”

A public rivalry on the Las Vegas Strip over costumed face masks? Welcome to the new normal.

Across the city, entertainers are quickly recalibrating to follow COVID protocols. Mayfair and MGM Resorts International received directives from the governor’s office Friday, explaining how performers need to be masked except when they are singing or playing wind instruments.

This can be done. Miles’ singing partner at Rose. Rabbit. Lie., Savannah Lynx, was also undercover. Tap dancer Kenji Igus slammed it down, too, while masked. The entire band, including beatbox artist Jay R Beatbox, and the restaurant staff were all in compliance.

The night came off great, even with the odd visuals. It helps that the fare prepared by chef Chef Steve Gotham is terrific. I could eat the truffle mac and cheese daily. It’s worth managing a face cover, certainly, and most — but not all — diners wore the masks.

Whether in a supper club, bar or casino floor, persuading the general public to mask up is an ongoing challenge in Las Vegas. But from what I observed Friday, the majority of Cosmopolitan customers across the casino, at the bars and while gaming, were in covers.

Everything is an adjustment, naturally. You need to develop such mundane habits as hanging a face cover over your ear, or sliding it under your chin, to eat and drink. I pulled it down to eat, and up repeatedly to chat with Skye and the staff.

It’s a lesson in how swiftly people can adapt to conditions. Three months ago, wearing a face cover at a Vegas supper club was still a hypothetical concept. I was asking friends in the entertainment community if they would be willing to play to a masked crowd.

Now, these same performers are wearing them. Given the choice of masking up or going home, it’s an easy call, sequins and all.

Flight plan

Teaser alert for a new project from David Copperfield in the coming months. It has to do with flight, and the history of such. Keep checking for status updates.

A Bronx tale

Vinny “Vin A.” Adinolfi is a little like Frasier Crane. Not because of the hairstyle. Rather, he’s becoming a spin-off star from a hit show.

Vin A.’s solo career is advancing, as The Bronx Wanderers family rock ‘n’ roll revival remains sidelined from a gig they just started at Harrah’s Showroom. The younger Adinolfi, son of founding father Vinny Adinolfi, has released two singles from his upcoming album, “Mountains of Ignorance.”

The first, “Know Where (To Begin)” was released June 2, with a brilliant animated video developed by Nobrain production company in Paris. The effort is inspired by the 1961 children’s fantasy novel “The Phantom Tollbooth.”

“That wordplay in that book had a profound effect on me as a kid,” Adinolfi says. “All the lyrics hint to that book.”

Last week, Adinolfi released, “Mantra,” a beautifully conceived song and video. Adinolfi says to slip on the headphones (which give a fuller audio experienc than ear buds) and “just breathe” for this one. Hit Adinolfi’s Facebook page to catch both videos.

The album is being released in pieces, over the next several months. “I might release a new single and video every month,” Adinolfi says. “This year has been so screwed up, it might be a good way to get our minds off things.”

This approach is a clear departure from cranking out classic rock covers with the fam. But Adinolfi says he is eager to return to live performance, and scouted Harrah’s Showroom with his dad Saturday afternoon.

“We were told to be ready at a moment’s notice,” says Adinolfi, a born showman. “You know I will be.”

Back it up

Anticipating that MGM Resorts International is moving onsale dates to all of its shows back from July 15 to July 29. That means a month, at the earliest, for any ticketed shows to return to a company stage.

A shoe-in

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children hosted its fourth annual Wine Women & Shoes event Wednesday at Notoriety at Neonopolis. The event was rare, under current conditions, in that it was a mix of a virtual fundraiser beginning June 17, capped by a live, in-person program.

The Ranch raised a little more than $45,000 over the weeklong campaign. Impressive in the COVID era. The live event was highlighted by host John DiDomenico, out of his Donald Trump character, and the vocal stylings of Vegas vocalist Michael Ross Nugent, Bucky Heard of the Righteous Brothers, and Gabriella Versace of “Sexxy” at Westgate Las Vegas.

Brian Franklin, a “house parent” at the Ranch who cares for kids in the foster-care system, won the King of Sole online fundraising competition. A great hang, and a night that felt refreshingly close to normal.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

