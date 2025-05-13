77°F
Country headliner ushering in new FM station at off-Strip resort

Deana Carter plays a free show at Palms Pool on May 25, 2025. (Deanna Carter)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2025 - 3:46 pm
 

This is how it should be: FM radio is free, and so is an upcoming country-music show at the Palms Pool.

The 94.7 Hank FM Launch Party starring country hitmaker Deana Carter is set for 6-10 p.m. May 25, 2025. It’s a no-cover show but you need to go to palms.com/entertainment/palms-pool/stars-stripes-pool-party-ft-deana-carter to reserve. Vegas-based DJ Manda and Steve Surgis and The Riflemen are also on the bill, open to all ages with activations on the pool deck.

The Hank launched in April, focusing on traditional, generation-spanning country stars. Expect an ample dose of George Strait, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Alan Jackson, Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, and many more. “REAL COUNTRY” is the station’s calling card.

Carter has charted with her 1996 debut, “Did I Shave My Legs for This?,” followed by “Strawberry Wine” and “We Danced Anyway.” She also headlined Las Vegas at Sunset Station in 2014.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

