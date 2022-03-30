Country superstar announces Las Vegas residency

Country superstar Miranda Lambert, fresh off being named Entertainer of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, announced a new Las Vegas residency.

Miranda Lambert was not in Las Vegas this month when she accepted her Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year Award.

She was busy entertaining in London while headlining a world tour.

But Lambert will be in town a lot this year, and into 2023. On Wednesday morning, the country superstar announced a new a residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

“Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” will open Sept. 23 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Lambert will perform 24 shows through April of 2023. Lambert will perform September 23, 24, 28 and 30; October 1, 5, 7 and 8; November 26, 27 and 30; December 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11; March (2023) 24, 25 and 30; and April (2023) 1, 2, 6, 8 and 9.

“When you’ve been touring as long as I have, there’s something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas,” Lambert said in a statement. “I’ve had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing and boot lines — and even my place on Broadway in Nashville, Casa Rosa — so, this opportunity allows me to lean in a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room.

“I think everyone will like what we’ve dreamed up. I’m really excited about this!”

All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on April 7 at Ticketmaster.com.

Lambert won her first ACM Entertainer of the Year award on March 7 during the 57th annual ACM Awards telecast from Allegiant Stadium. She gave her speech via Zoom.

“It’s my first time to miss ACM since 17 years so my heart’s a little broken, but I’m happy to be where I am,” Lambert said in winning her first Entertainer of the Year honor. “This one goes out to all the singer-songwriter girls out there that are putting their blood, sweat and tears into their guitar strings. We did it! This is for us!”

Lambert’s announcement means the last three ACM Entertainers of the Year will be in residency in Las Vegas. Luke Bryan, the 2021 recipient, and Carrie Underwood from 2020 are currently in rotation at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Underwood and Bryan both have won the award three times, with Underwood’s trio of honors the most by any female artist.

