Country superstar Eric Church to play T-Mobile in May 2022

Eric Church has locked in May 13, 2022, on the Strip for his “Gather Again” world tour.

Eric Church performs at the CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2016. (Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

Eric Church (courtesy Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)

Eric Church makes a stop at T-Mobile Arena on May 13. Lest we get too excited, know that “The Gather Again” tour is in town in 2022.

Church, the Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year and a nominee for the Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year, visits 55 cities on the U.S. Tour. Church will play in-the-round, with the arena at a maximum capacity of about 20,000. l

Ticket to U.S. dates go onsale 10 am. Friday, at erichurch.com.

Church has been at the front of the music industry’s efforts to return to touring. He told Billboard magazine this month, “It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations. You’ve got to get needles in arms.”

The artist has been fully vaccinated, after conferring with with epidemiologists and industry experts.

“I just want to play shows,” he said. “Politics’ job is to divide – that’s how you win elections. Those things that unite us are music and sports. The times when, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican or whatever, you throw your arm around the person next to you. We need that. I need that.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.