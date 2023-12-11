57°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Country superstar expands Resorts World residency

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2023 - 9:00 am
 
Updated December 11, 2023 - 9:04 am
Carrie Underwood performing in her "Reflection" residency at the Resorts World Theatr ...
Carrie Underwood performing in her "Reflection" residency at the Resorts World Theatre. (Denise Truscello).
Carrie Underwood is shown performing the first of her 21 performances of "Reflection" this year ...
Carrie Underwood is shown performing the first of her 21 performances of "Reflection" this year at Resorts World Theater on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Denise Truscello).

Carrie Underwood’s show-closing waterfall will get a workout in 2024.

The country superstar is adding six shows to her “Reflection” production at Resorts World Theatre in 2024. The new shows are Oct. 16, 18, 19, 23, 25 and 26. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at AXS.com/carrieinvegas.

Underwood closes this year’s run Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and continues with select dates through March, May, June and August of 2024.

“To quote the song, Christmas is my ‘Favorite Time of Year,’ so it’s a lot of fun to get to perform some of my favorite holiday songs during our December shows — some of them for the first time live,” Underwood said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be announcing six more shows in October 2024, and can’t wait to be back on the Resorts World Theatre stage next year.”

Underwood shuts it down every show by singing “Something In The Water” under a tidal torrent.

The 40-year-old former “American Idol” champion has proven crucial at Resorts World Theatre. Aside from Luke Bryan’s dates Jan. 3-5, Underwood is the lone residency headliner booked at Resorts World in 2024. She, Bryan and Katy Perry led a strong box-office performance at Resorts World Theatre in 2023.

The Theatre is for the second straight year was named the world’s highest-grossing venue under 5,000 capacity on Billboard’s Annual Top Grossing Venues list for 2023. The reporting covered Nov. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
What to expect when Fontainebleau opens Wednesday
What to expect when Fontainebleau opens Wednesday
2
NFR Day 2: Legendary barrel racer continues to ride on at 58
NFR Day 2: Legendary barrel racer continues to ride on at 58
3
2023 NFR Las Vegas 2nd go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 2nd go-round results
4
2023 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
5
New self-serve TSA checkpoint program to be tested in Las Vegas
New self-serve TSA checkpoint program to be tested in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Strip headliner closing Las Vegas ‘destination’ show
Strip headliner closing Las Vegas ‘destination’ show
Pink isn’t done playing stadiums in Vegas return
Pink isn’t done playing stadiums in Vegas return
Strip headliner sets up 2024 performances
Strip headliner sets up 2024 performances
U2 unveils final 4 dates for Sphere production
U2 unveils final 4 dates for Sphere production
U2 offering discounted Sphere tickets for Las Vegas college students
U2 offering discounted Sphere tickets for Las Vegas college students
Venetian’s Voltaire adds tickets to superstars’ shows
Venetian’s Voltaire adds tickets to superstars’ shows