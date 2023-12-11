Country superstar expands Resorts World residency

She is the lone resident headliner currently booked at Resorts World Theatre for ‘24.

Carrie Underwood performing in her "Reflection" residency at the Resorts World Theatre. (Denise Truscello).

Carrie Underwood is shown performing the first of her 21 performances of "Reflection" this year at Resorts World Theater on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Denise Truscello).

Carrie Underwood’s show-closing waterfall will get a workout in 2024.

The country superstar is adding six shows to her “Reflection” production at Resorts World Theatre in 2024. The new shows are Oct. 16, 18, 19, 23, 25 and 26. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at AXS.com/carrieinvegas.

Underwood closes this year’s run Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and continues with select dates through March, May, June and August of 2024.

The party continues! 🎉We’re thrilled to share that we’ve added even more shows for #REFLECTION @rwlvtheatre in 2024, and we now have select dates in October! This show is very special to us, and we’re so excited to see more of you next year! Tickets are on sale Fri, Dec 15 at… pic.twitter.com/5sxxHi4CYE — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) December 11, 2023

“To quote the song, Christmas is my ‘Favorite Time of Year,’ so it’s a lot of fun to get to perform some of my favorite holiday songs during our December shows — some of them for the first time live,” Underwood said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be announcing six more shows in October 2024, and can’t wait to be back on the Resorts World Theatre stage next year.”

Underwood shuts it down every show by singing “Something In The Water” under a tidal torrent.

The 40-year-old former “American Idol” champion has proven crucial at Resorts World Theatre. Aside from Luke Bryan’s dates Jan. 3-5, Underwood is the lone residency headliner booked at Resorts World in 2024. She, Bryan and Katy Perry led a strong box-office performance at Resorts World Theatre in 2023.

The Theatre is for the second straight year was named the world’s highest-grossing venue under 5,000 capacity on Billboard’s Annual Top Grossing Venues list for 2023. The reporting covered Nov. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.