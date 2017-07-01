County Commissioner Chris G’s ring is something special

Chris Giunchigliani’s ring is actually two rings in one: her original wedding band, melded to the band worn by her late husband, Gary Gray.

The ring worn by Chris Giunchigliani, which is a merger of her wedding band and the one worn by her late husband, Gary Gray, was redesigned in 2016. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal). @JohnnyKats

Brandon Flowers of The Killers joins former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman at the roulette table during filming of the video for "The Man" at the Plaza hotel-casino. (The Killers)

Chris Giunchigliani and her husband, Gary Gray, pose for a photo at Giunchigliani's campaign headquarters on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2011. (MARK DAMON/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL)

Drai’s After Hours at the Cromwell is a haven for imaginative jewelry.

But the ring worn by County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani, or “Chris G.” as she is commonly known around town, is something particularly special.

Giunchigliani attended the flashy nightclub’s 20th anniversary celebration Sunday, presenting founder Victor Drai with a proclamation dubbing June 25 as “Drai’s Day” in Clark County and giving him a Key to the Strip.

During a chat, Giunchigliani and I mused nostalgically of old Las Vegas businesses. I mentioned John Fish Jewelers in the Commercial Center on East Sahara Avenue. The business is piloted by Fish’s sons, John D. and Steve Fish and has been in operation since 1955, and a cornerstone of the Commercial Center since 1976.

“I had this made there,” she said. “It’s for Gary.”

The piece is actually two rings in one: The band Giunchigliani received at the couple’s 1987 nuptials, melded to the band worn by her late husband, Gary Gray. A longtime political consultant in Southern Nevada, Gray was killed in an auto accident near Mount Charleston in April 2015 and Giunchigliani had the ring rebuilt at Fish’s store about a year ago.

“It’s something, isn’t it?” she said, holding up for a quick photo. “This way, we’re never apart.”

Unlocking a key question

The Killers debuted the video for the new single “The Man” this week, and in talking of his cameo in the clip, former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman remembered meeting the band more than a decade ago at the Palms when Brandon Flowers and the boys “were babies.” I asked when the band was issued their own key to the city.

It had to have happened, right?

Ah, no. There was talk of arranging a ceremony for the band at around the time “Hot Fuss” was issued, but the various schedules never matched. The Killers have since been honored with a Key to the Strip, presented by MGM Resorts Chairman Jim Murren and Clark County Commissioners Steve Sisolak and Mary Beth Scow at the 2016 opening of T-Mobile Arena.

Thus, the Killers’ receiving a Key to the City of Las Vegas presents a civic opportunity — and a big one — to honor the band somewhere in downtown Las Vegas. They deserve it (adhering to the obvious), and they like downtown, a lot, as Flowers’ run through the neighborhood in “The Man” reminded.

That’s an invitation …

This might be the best free show in town: Beginning at 1 p.m. this Saturday and running weekly, Cirque du Soleil is opening “Love” at The Mirage to no-cost backstage tours of the show’s set pieces and technical elements. The cast will also perform the booming segment to “Get Back,” which opens the show. Absorbing the theater’s newly revamped sound system alone is worth the trip.

It’s an all-ages opportunity, and afterward anyone attending will receive an exclusive ticket offer. The weekly open house is set to run indefinitely.

Seeing the shrink

Joel D’Amico is a man who wagers every day, and he is very, very good at it. The celebrated handicapper and sports bettor is the latest Vegas dignitary to be honored with a shrunken head at Golden Tiki (where dreams come true). Joe D’s “reveal” party kicks off at 11 p.m. Saturday.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.