COVID keeps Barry Manilow from ‘Harmony’ premiere

Barry Manilow is missing “Harmony’s” premiere and canceled last Saturday at Westgate. His April 21-23 shows are still scheduled.

Barry Manilow performs at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at The Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Barry Manilow’s plans to attend his new musical in New York City are off. But his CNN special this weekend is on.

Manilow has tested positive for COVID, knocking him out of Wednesday’s opening of “Harmony” at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. But Manilow’s hourlong “Being … Barry Manilow” CNN special hosted by Dana Bash is set for 8 p.m. Saturday.

Manilow announced via social media he would miss the “Harmony” premiere. It was a rough outcome for this passion project, delayed multiple times during the pandemic.

Manilow posted, “I am heartbroken to say that I have just tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be able to attend tonight’s opening night performance of my new musical, HARMONY. This just might be the cruelest thing that has ever happened to me: 25 years waiting for this show to premiere in New York and I can’t attend. Even in the face of this pandemic, we New Yorkers remain the toughest, staunchest people on the planet — so, put on a mask and go see a show!”

The 78-year-old superstar also called out of his Saturday-night show at Westgate Las Vegas. The crowd was informed of this decision about 15 minutes before showtime. Manilow’s husband and manager, Garry Kief, later said the show was canceled because the singer was suffering from a cold.

There have been no further cancellations or changes announced Manilow’s Las Vegas schedule. He is due back onstage April 21-23.

CNN reportedly had planned to air Bash’s “Being …” episode in late-March, but took additional time to edit the material culled from the Westgate. Manilow is shown posting for selfies with fans outside International Theater.

Bash has been hosting the “Being …” series since August. Manilow is her first entertainment interview on the show. The broadcaster has also chronicled Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Manilow’s most recent public appearance was at Clive Davis’ 90th birthday party April 7 at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in Lower Manhattan. Manilow sang his first No. 1 hit, “Mandy,” that night.

Oh, Dave, can you see?

Veteran KTNV Channel 13 anchor Dave Courvoisier is scheduled to sing the national anthem (the United States rendition) April 24 at the Las Vegas Aviators-El Paso Chihuahuas game at Las Vegas Ballpark. Game time is 12:05 p.m. “What could be more American than having the privilege of singing the national anthem at a baseball game?” Courvoisier said in a statement, adding he’s working on hitting the high notes. Take it from someone who has also sung in public recently (last week at “The Dennis Bono Show”), you can never practice enough.

Cool Hang Alert

Long-running column fave Pete Vallee, aka “Big Elvis,” is back at Piano Bar at Harrah’s at 2 p.m, 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Vallee was out for a few months tending to health issues, but is back in fine voice and packing the place. If you are there at the right time, you will be treated to a performance by “Little Elvis.” No cover, tips encouraged, scarves optional.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.