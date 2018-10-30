Kats

Criss Angel looks back on time as Luxor show closes

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2018 - 4:27 pm
 
Updated October 30, 2018 - 6:39 pm

It’s the night of Criss Angel’s finale at Luxor, and I ask if he’s been counting the days until he leaves the property.

The magician answers simply by nodding at a digital sign above the doorway in his dressing room. That electric sign reads: 02:45:14, or 2 hours, 45 minutes, 14 seconds. Then 13, 12, 11 …

“There you go,” Angel says, grinning. He’s unshaven, donning a hoodie and jeans, in this informal final interview before he closes a decade-long run at Luxor.

The long-running headliner is in living in the now, not particularly interested in discussing his future, the Dec. 19 opening of “Criss Angel Mindfreak” at Planet Hollywood. He’ll wait to set loose those details, similar the dozens doves he releases over over his audience each night.”

“I don’t want to talk about Planet Hollywood now, because I don’t want to seem disrespectful for what is happening now, and I want to allow this incredible 10-year-plus celebration to take place,” he says. “You know, I’m never the guy who takes time to stop to smell the roses. But it’s all about doing that tonight … I’m just very grateful to Cirque, and to MGM Resorts, for this unparalleled opportunity.”

It was another lifetime ago for Angel when he opened his “Believe” production for previews on Sept. 26, 2008. He was originally a creative partner of Cirque du Soleil, an international star through his “Mindfreak” TV show and the first showman ever to star in a Cirque production. But the much-hyped production famously staggered from the gate, and was summarily skewered by critics. Angel committed some public missteps (once threatening to punch out then-Review-Journal columnist Norm Clarke at the Luxor valet, for instance). Entertainment observers, and a large complement of media members, wondered if Angel would survive even a year at Luxor.

View this post on Instagram

Thx @paulstanleylive 🔥👟🎉 @puma

A post shared by Criss Angel (@crissangel) on

“I have learned, over the years, from my mistakes,” Angel says in recalling those days. “I think that I sort of created the situation for the media to perceive me a certain way, and I take responsibility that I did that to myself …Look, you want to be received well by everyone, but sometimes that’s impossible. It’s a lifelong lesson for me, but ultimately I’m in a great space right now.”

It was a five-minute segment that shaped Angel’s career on the Strip. He re-calibrated “Believe” to better suit his image (cultivated impressively on his “Mindfreak” A&E series) and advance his own vision of stage production.

“What was happening, I was playing somebody else, I wasn’t Criss Angel, and it was much more like a Broadway show for people who were coming in to see ‘Mindfreak,’ ” Angel says. “They were not seeing it. I always wanted to do what I wanted to do, from Day 1, and I finally was given a chance to show a five-minute version of my own show.”

Angel did, in fact, produce a five-minute act that showed him in “Mindfreak” context, and sold it to Cirque officials, among them company vice president and co-creator Gilles Ste-Croix. It was Ste-Croix and then-director Serge Denoncort (a name almost entirely forgotten in Angel’s decade-long Strip residency) who were primarily responsible for the original “Believe” concept.

“This was a few years into the run, and Gilles said to me, ‘Do what you want to do, for five minutes, and if it’s a good direction, we’ll do it,’ ” Angel recalls. “Afterward, Gilles said, ‘What I realized is what you’ve done is a Criss Angel show with Cirque You have our full support, transform the show into what your vision is.’ ”

That vision evolved into “Mindfreak Live,” which premiered in 2014 at Foxwoods Casino Resort, where Angel was close to the late hotel chief executive officer Felix Rappaport, who was head of Luxor when Angel opened there. “Mindfreak Live” debuted on the Strip in July 2016, and Angel rode that show to the end of his 10-year contract at Luxor.

Known to routinely work 18-hour days, Angel has mostly teased to what’s next for “Criss Angel Mindfreak.” Expect him to maintain his ever-rocking stage image. His collection of bikes are on display, under glass, on the casino floor and on the mezzanine level across from his theater. Paul Stanley of Kiss has painted a portrait to be exhibited near the entrance. Jonathan Davis of Korn has lent two of his new solo songs, What it Is” and “Basic Needs,” to the show. The theater is being overhauled with LED screens, and Angel promises 20 new effects among 75 illusions onstage.

And the man who extols, “Life is death without change,” is assembling a new lineup for Planet Hollywood. Sunday’s show was the last “Mindfreak” for such artists as “The Maestro” Mateo Amieva, moving on with his Peti & Taller “Hooligans of Magic” comedy/magic show at Hooters; comic sidekick Penny Wiggins is developing a children’s magic show called “The Aunty Penny Show”; Chloe Crawford is off to perform on Broadway in “The Illusionists — Magic of the Holidays,” which runs at the Marquis Theatre from Nov. 23 to Dec. 30. None other than Shin Lim, reigning champion of “America’s Got Talent,” is in that lineup.

Angel is moving forward with a greater personal investment in his next production, through his Angel Productions Worldwide Incorporated (APWI) company, which he established in 1989 with his father, John Sarantakos. Base Entertainment and Caesars Entertainment are on board as production partners, too.

Angel, who turns 51 the night his new show opens for preview, is today a family man. He has been on the scene with his “significant other,” Shaunyl Benson, regularly for more than a year. The couple’s 4-year-old son, Johnny Crisstopher, has been more in the spotlight after fighting a rare form of leukemia since he was a year old. Their second child, to be named Xristos Yanni, is expected in January, around the time “Criss Angel Mindfreak” celebrates its formal premiere.

“Personally, I’ve never felt better,” Angel says. “I have a beautiful child, a great relationship with Shaunyl, and another child on the way.”

Johnny Crisstopher is due for his final chemotherapy treatment Dec. 29. He is the inspiration for Angel’s H.E.L.P. (Heal Every Life Possible) charity foundation.

Johnny Crisstopher is ever-present in Angels’s world, and the little boy’s drawings of robots sit nearby on a coffee table. As Angel says, “I have chosen to reveal and Crisstopher, that aspect of my life’s trials and tribulations, as a way to use art to move people, and to shine a spotlight on a horrible disease. I want to raise money, raise awareness and to make it about kids while still entertaining audiences.”

As his time at Luxor reaches 0:00:00, Angel is asked about the future, and what he wants for himself and his family.

“Love, health and happiness,” he says. “If you have those things, you are the wealthiest person in the world.”

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like