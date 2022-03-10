Criss Angel on show delays: ‘Struggles? News to me’

Criss Angel, who is to appear in “Mindfreak” and “Amystika,” says delays are due to operational challenges during COVID.

Illusionist Criss Angel. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“Amystika” is in the “What, me worry?” phase of development.

The brainchild of veteran Vegas headliner Criss Angel and the esteemed producer Franco Dragone has canceled its preview shows at least through April 2. The production of specialty acts is billed as the prequel to Angel’s “Mindfreak” magic production, also at his eponymous Planet Hollywood Resort theater.

“Amystika” was set to begin for its first paid, public shows Friday. But by Wednesday, such ticketing sites as Ticketmaster revealed that all “Amystika” shows through April 1 had been called off. Similar to a rolling blackout, that date was canceled, with April 2 listed as the next and first open date. Meantime, “Mindfreak,” the show “Amystika” is supposed to lead into, is canceled that night.

But Angel dismisses talk of the show struggling. He says he is eager to launch the show next month.

“Struggles? That’s news to me. Franco and I are creating a beautiful live show experience in record time, premiering April 2. You should be celebrating the fact that we are daring to do something of this magnitude and employing so many incredibly talented people devastated by COVID,” the headliner said in a text message. “We are on course for another original second show at Planet Hollywood, which if I’m not mistaken is the first time in Vegas history that an artist will have two different shows nightly.”

Angel, who is to appear in both productions, compared the show he’s conceived with Dragone to the time horizon established by Cirque.

“Cirque usually takes two years, minimum, to create a show,” the magician said. “We are doing it in months during a challenging time in the world while still performing ‘Mindfreak’ five nights a week. Hence the delay.”

Ticket holders have been informed they can use the ticket for a future date, or seek a refund through an agent.

Dragone has not yet returned requests for comment about the show’s status. Characteristically, multiple delays in a Vegas production show are either due to operational concerns or lagging ticket sales. “Amystika” had originally been planned for previews beginning Dec. 27, and announced that month it was pushing to March.

Originally titled “Mr. Smiles & Molly,” the show has cast a cornucopia of artists, including contortionists and bone-breakers, circus oddities, seductive female artists, those with unique dancer skills (including fire manipulating), female dancers, physical comedians and character artists.

In its original news release, “Amystika” has promised “a euphoric, enigmatic world that pushes the boundaries of reality like never before as a real firestorm ignites and engulfs a human body, a tornado rages through the theater and a blizzard of snow falls so heavy it challenges the audience to see their own hands.”

In short, a heavy lift in fact and in spirit.

Angel moved to Planet Hollywood Resort in 2019, after a decade at Luxor with his “Believe” and “Mindfreak Live” productions, which were a promotional partnership with Cirque du Soleil. Cirque followed up with “R.U.N” in the former Angel theater (a show that collapsed after 4 1/2 months). The venue is now home to “America’s Got Talent Live!” a partnership among Cirque’s The Works company, Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment and “AGT” co-producer Fremantle.

Dragone is contributing his considerable artistic experience and equity in the show. The entertainment visionary launched Cirque’s “Mystere” at Treasure Island, “O” at Bellagio, Celine Dion’s “A New Day …” at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and finally “Le Reve” at Wynn Las Vegas.

“Amystika” was to be Dragone’s great re-introduction to the Strip. He’ll have to wait until April, and so will we.

