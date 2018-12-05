Criss Angel says new Las Vegas show is ‘overwhelming’

Criss Angel barely has time to shave or sleep as he tackles his most ambitious project, yet, “Criss Angel Mindfreak” at Planet Hollywood.

Criss Angel chats about his new show, opening in Planet Hollywood. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Criss Angel’s new show is a shaping up to be a fusion of advanced illusions and a thundering nightclub vibe.

His face, meantime, can use a Fusion. Made by Gillette.

“I just crawled from under a rock, that happens to be Planet Hollywood.” Angel tells RJ columnist John Katsilometes during a back-and-forth at the newly named Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood. “It’s called sleeping 45 minutes some nights, and sleeping three hours if it’s a good night.”

Angel plans to open the show Dec. 19, which is his 51st birthday. But the extensive and aggressively designed show might well be delayed, as Clark County approves the many permits required to stage the production.

“We have to completely retro-fit a massive show that is typically not housing a production of this scale,” Angel says. “It’s not like just putting a show together.”

He trumpets largest video system and lighting rig in the world, and also the largest pyrotechnic system, too.

“It’s just overwhelming,” he says. “… It’s not a show you’re just watching. It’s a show that you’re in.”

As for timing the opening of the show to his upcoming birthday, Angel says, “I thought it was a wise idea to give myself a birthday present that I’ve dreamt of for 20 years, but it was the stupidest thing that I could have ever thought of! I’m not going to enjoy my birthday because I’ve been in here the whole time!”

Angel said that with a smile on his face. As always, will continue to track his progress.

