Criss Angel, Shaunyl Benson expecting second child

Another Angel baby is on the way.

Strip headliner Criss Angel and Shaunyl Benson are expecting their second child in January. The couple announced the pregnancy, gender (a boy) and the name Xristos Yanni. The name is a mix of Criss’s first name, and that of his late father. It is also a reversal of the first and middle names of couple’s first child, Johnny Crisstopher.

The 4-year-old boy has been treated for a rare form of leukemia since October 2015.

Angel and Benson had originally been married, then divorced, in 2016, but have been making appearances as a couple for several months. The two were together, with their 4-year-old son, at Friday’s Imagine Dragons Tyler Robinson Foundation Rise Up Gala at Caesars Palace.

Angel declined to say if the two planned to marry again. In a text message, he said, “We’re together that’s all that matters, and that our sons are healthy. Nothing else really matters.”

