Criss Angel wheeling and dealing his famous collection

Planet Hollywood star Criss Angel is selling much of his magic collection at the end of the month.

A composite screen capture is shown from Criss Angel's website announcing his studio sale from March 26-28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (crissangel.com)

Illusionist Criss Angel at the site of his new theater at Planet Hollywood Resort on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Criss Angel is selling “the most deceptive legs in the business.”

Serious inquiries only.

The star of “Mindfreak” at Planet Hollywood is shedding several of his large-scale illusions and stage supplies stored at his Las Vegas warehouse. His open house for interested buyers is March 26, 27 and 28, by appointment only (call 702-791-2700, or go to crissangel.com/studiosale/ for info).

Why would a successful magician in Vegas sell off some of his favorite stuff? Anything, and everything, goes during a pandemic. Angel’s site is topped with the message, “Making way for ALL NEW SHOWS coming in 2021.” That is an indication he has plans to develop more ticketed entertainment at his Planet Hollywood theater.

Angel and Franco Dragone announced last week a plan for a “pre-nightclub” experience and venue, Mr. Smiles & Molly, set to open this year in what we expect will be a Caesars Entertainment venue.

The items up for bid include the above-mentioned, lower half of a female body that has sashayed across Angel’s stage since his days at Luxor. The lot comes with a custom, disembodied torso and is in “very good” condition, says the listing.

The long-running headliner also is offering many items he’s culled over the years from the Doug Henning and Harry Blackstone Sr. collections. Henning’s original water levitation, created in 1979 by the revered magic-act manufacturer John Gaughan, tops the list (the piece is even decorated with Henning’s famous rainbow stickers).

Henning’s original “Kiddie Car Levitation,” later purchased and used by Lance Burton, also is up for sale. Angel used that prop on the “Mindfreak” TV series and also in an upcoming documentary short co-starring his son Johnny Crisstopher, centering on pediatric cancer.

Blackstone’s wardrobe trunk is among the personal items offered for bid.

Angel also is parting with his recognizable “Chopper Appearance” stage set, which features an actual 9-foot, chrome chopper. “Forget about all those fake-looking bikes,” Angel says on the site. This, too, can be yours, if the price is right.

