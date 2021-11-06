Criss Angel’s new baby is an early arrival

Criss Angel posted Friday, “Ran to the hospital early this morning where my love Shaunyl had to have an emergency C-section 35 weeks into her pregnancy.”

Planet Hollywood headliner Criss Angel is shown with Shaunyl Benson, Johnny Crisstopher and his baby son, Xristos Yanni, born 5:03 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (@CrissAngel)

Magician and "Mindfreak" star Criss Angel is raised before dangling over 100 feet in the air in Allegiant Stadium to spin out of a straitjacket before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Criss Angel and Shaunyl Benson have welcomed a new addition to their Las Vegas family, albeit with an early premiere.

Ilusia Angelina Sarantakos was born Friday morning, Angel revealed on social media. It was a scramble to the hospital (not specified) from Planet Hollywood, where Wednesday, Angel had returned after a COVID-forced pause.

IT’S A GIRL!!! 🍾❤️🎉

Ran to the hospital early this morning where my love Shaunyl had to have an emergency C-section 35 weeks into her pregnancy. Illusia Angelina Sarantakos was born early at 4lbs 13OZ – 17” tall. She is currently in NICU. Both are resting & doing well. pic.twitter.com/1CvQysgJ4o — Criss Angel (@CrissAngel) November 5, 2021

“Ran to the hospital early this morning where my love Shaunyl had to have an emergency C-section 35 weeks into her pregnancy,” Angel posted. Born in Benson’s eighth month of pregnancy, the baby was born weighing 4 pounds, 13 ounces, is 17 inches long. At this writing, Ilusia is in NICU and reportedly the child and mother “are both resting and doing well,” according to Angel’s note and his reps.

Later Friday, the magician headliner thanked all the well-wishers and said “out amazing doctors are being very cautious & protective and she will remain in NICU for the near future. We remain positive and appreciative of your thoughts & prayers.”

Thank you all for your well wishes. Illusia Angelina was born early and is under 5lbs, so our amazing doctors are being very cautious & proactive and she will remain in the NICU for the near future. We remain positive and appreciative of your thoughts & prayers🙏

Criss & Shaunyl pic.twitter.com/uw63l5KQ1i — Criss Angel (@CrissAngel) November 5, 2021

The couple has two sons, 7-year-old Johnny Crisstopher Sarantakos and 2-year-old Xristos Yanni Sarantakos (all of the children using Angel’s own birth surname). Johnny Crisstopher has battled a rare form of leukemia for most of his young life.

Last month, Angel performed a straitjacket-escape stunt 100 feet above Allegiant Stadium prior to the Raiders-Bears game, as part of the NFL’s “Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer” initiative. The stunt took 2 minutes. Afterward, Angel said, ““I don’t care if you’re a Raiders fan, or a Bears fan, at the end of the day, cancer affects all of us.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.