Crossover stars Il Divo set for a run at Venetian Theater

Pop opera quartet Il Divo is the new extended-engagement headliner at Venetian Theater. (Carl Scheffel/MSG Photos)

The room where the Phantom once swung from the chandelier is bringing in a pop-opera quartet.

International crossover quartet Il Divo is set to headline Venetian Theater for six dates from Sept. 20-30. The lavishly appointed hall designed for “Phantom — The Las Vegas Spectacular” has hosted a series of headliners since that show closed. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Diana Ross, John Fogerty and Styx with Don Felder are among the stars who have performed in the venue.

“‘Phantom’ is got me inspired to become a singer. It kind of whet my appetite for opera and caused a curiosity in me to go and investigate becoming an opera singer, ” said Il Divo member David Miller during an announcement of the act today at Phantom Theater. “It basically led to my entire career. To be here, in this theater — this is like nothing else.”

Il Divo, comprised of Miller, born in San Diego and raised in Denver; Urs Bühler of Switzerland; Carlos Marín of Spain, and Sébastien Izambard of France. The act has previously sold out one-off or weekend performances at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Mandalay Bay Events Center, and, most recently, Pearl Concert at the Palms in November.

