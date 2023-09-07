85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Dancing with NFL fans: Billy Idol lands Super Bowl pregame event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2023 - 10:12 am
 
Updated September 7, 2023 - 10:18 am
British singer Billy Idol performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Bra ...
British singer Billy Idol performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

At least one Super Bowl LVIII’s pregame performance will pack a punch.

Billy Idol is kicking off Super Bowl week with a performance Feb. 11 for elite Club 67 and Touchdown Club guests at Allegiant Stadium.

Those experiences include a ticket to the game, appearances by NFL legends, and a tailgate party “just yards from the stadium,” according to organizers.

The packages start at $8,550 per person and are available at onlocationexp.com.

Idol is booked at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan on Oct. 20, 21, 25, 27 and 28. In Las Vegas, he’s most recently recorded the “Billy Idol: State Line,” concert film from his show at Hoover Dam on April 8.

The special is scheduled to be released this fall. Idol performed two sets at the Dam, a project to draw attention to the region’s severe drought conditions.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
2
Raiders continue to overhaul roster in search of better results
Raiders continue to overhaul roster in search of better results
3
Ferraris, jewelry, cash: Las Vegas pot business accused of Ponzi-like scheme
Ferraris, jewelry, cash: Las Vegas pot business accused of Ponzi-like scheme
4
Jones continues to rant against Raiders; future with team in limbo
Jones continues to rant against Raiders; future with team in limbo
5
How Raiders fans with DirecTV can still watch Sunday’s game
How Raiders fans with DirecTV can still watch Sunday’s game
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Select Super Bowl ticket packages to go on sale next week
Select Super Bowl ticket packages to go on sale next week
Las Vegas Super Bowl plans in ‘really good shape;’ event schedule released
Las Vegas Super Bowl plans in ‘really good shape;’ event schedule released
Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ coming to MGM Grand
Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ coming to MGM Grand
Eagles in talks for The Sphere during Super Bowl, sources say
Eagles in talks for The Sphere during Super Bowl, sources say
Lombardo ‘serious’ about bringing AC/DC to Super Bowl
Lombardo ‘serious’ about bringing AC/DC to Super Bowl
Kicking off 2024: Conventions, politics, Super Bowl run into Las Vegas
Kicking off 2024: Conventions, politics, Super Bowl run into Las Vegas