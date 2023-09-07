Dancing with NFL fans: Billy Idol lands Super Bowl pregame event

The rock legend is performing at an elite VIP Super Bowl pregame event in February.

British singer Billy Idol performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

At least one Super Bowl LVIII’s pregame performance will pack a punch.

Billy Idol is kicking off Super Bowl week with a performance Feb. 11 for elite Club 67 and Touchdown Club guests at Allegiant Stadium.

Those experiences include a ticket to the game, appearances by NFL legends, and a tailgate party “just yards from the stadium,” according to organizers.

The packages start at $8,550 per person and are available at onlocationexp.com.

Idol is booked at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan on Oct. 20, 21, 25, 27 and 28. In Las Vegas, he’s most recently recorded the “Billy Idol: State Line,” concert film from his show at Hoover Dam on April 8.

The special is scheduled to be released this fall. Idol performed two sets at the Dam, a project to draw attention to the region’s severe drought conditions.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.