Kats

Daryl Hall bringing Daryl’s House Band to the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2023 - 7:20 am
 
Daryl Hall is shown in a publicity photo. His Daryls House Band plays The Venetian Theatre in N ...
Daryl Hall is shown in a publicity photo. His Daryls House Band plays The Venetian Theatre in November. (Live Nation)
Daryl Hall, left, and John Oates pose before the 56th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, C ...
Daryl Hall, left, and John Oates pose before the 56th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., May 20, 2008. (Chris Pizzello/AP, file)

Daryl Hall is making The Venetian Theatre his house.

Daryl House Band, with special guest Todd Rundgren, performs at the busy theater at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, which was announced Monday. Tickets start at $59 (plus fees), on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or at 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Along with John Oates, Hall co-founded the massively successful Hall and Oates duo in 1972. The tandem remains the best-selling recording duo ever.

Hall also fronts his award-wining web series and TV show, “Live From Daryl’s House,” and the music venue Daryl’s House, in Pawling, N.Y. Hall and Oates have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as has Rundgren.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

