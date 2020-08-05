Dave Courvoisier returning to Las Vegas airwaves

Dave Courvoisier says of his return to Las Vegas, “I found that I had a little gas left in the tank.”

Dave Courvoisier is photographed at the KLAS-TV Channel 8 anchor desk, which he inhabited from 2003-17. (KLAS-TV)

Dave Courvoisier is photographed at the KLAS-TV Channel 8 anchor desk, which he inhabited from 2003-17. (KLAS-TV)

Dave Courvoisier is back in Vegas on Channel 13 Action News's "Good Morning Las Vegas." (KTNV)

The man who once joked that he was “terribly typecast” as the newsman in “Casino” is back on the air in Las Vegas.

Dave Courvoisier, a veteran of Las Vegas broadcast news for nearly three decades, is joining KNTV Chanel 13’s Action News team.

Courvoisier will co-anchor “Good Morning Las Vegas” on the city’s ABC affiliate, partnered with Kalyna Astrinos, Justin Bruce and Marissa Kynaston. He’ll be with that team weekdays at 4:30 a.m., 5 a.m., 6 a.m. and 11 a.m., with his on-air debut set for Aug. 27.

Courvoisier has spent 27 years as a fixture on Las Vegas TV. He most recently closed a 14-years stint KLAS Channel 8 in December 2017. He was with KSNV Channel 3 (then KVBC) for 13 years ending in 1998, with a five-year break out of the market splitting his time in Vegas.

Courvoisier had spent time out of the business doing freelance voice-overs, and in August moved to Cape Garardeau, Mo., his wife, Victoria’s, hometown.

“I found that I had a little gas left in the tank,” Courvoisier said in a phone chat Tuesday. “Channel 13 pursued me on this, and I thought, ‘Why not?’”

Of his new daily routine, Courvoisier says, “The hours will be a challenge, but I’ve done morning shows before and I know I can come around to that schedule. … I’ll spend weeks and weeks getting used to that, but morning shows have all the resources and attention now, and that’s where viewers are going.

“It’s a 2½-hour show, a big commitment, and I’m looking forward to it.”

KTNV Vice President Chris Way is welcoming Courvoisier as “a focused leader — ethical, loyal, an energetic team player who gets results.”

“Dave has nearly 30 years of experience as a news anchor in the Las Vegas market, one who viewers have come to connect with and trust,” Way said. “He has a solid reputation of being a working talent, quick to roll up his sleeves to get results.”

KTNV’s announcement pointed out that Courvoisier will play a major role in the station’s online and social-media initiatives. The station is also tapping into a wealth of institutional knowledge and experience from the 67-year-old newsman.

“Dave is a focused leader — ethical, loyal, an energetic team player who gets results,” KTNV Vice President and General Manager Chris Way said. “Dave has nearly 30 years of experience as a news anchor in the Las Vegas market, one who viewers have come to connect with and trust. He has a solid reputation of being a working talent, quick to roll up his sleeves to get results.”

Courvoisier’s career has spanned such significant national news events as Hurricanes Andrew and Katrina, the Oct. 1 shootings and three Democratic National Conventions. He’s won multiple Emmy awards and has served as a popular event host.

“Perhaps where Dave excels most is in the field, reporting live events. Breaking news is his strength.” KTNV News Director Nancy Bauer said. “Helping viewers to understand what is happening while it happens. He is a rare breed of anchor — the guy you turn to when you want the story behind the story.”

As for his turn in “Casino,” the Martin Scorsese film that marked its 25th anniversary this year, Courvoisier said he is still occasionally recognized for his role. He adds, “I thought I bought up all the copies of that movie.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.