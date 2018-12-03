Kats

David Copperfield gives famous ‘Martian’ ship a place to crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2018 - 7:51 pm
 

The spaceship from “My Favorite Martian” has finally landed safely.

The aircraft prop from the campy 1960s sci-fi series now belongs to legendary illusionist and pop-culture sentimentalist David Copperfield, who claimed the object at auction with a offer of $100,000. Copperfield’s winning outlay was registered during the auction outlet Prop Store’s first TV Treasures sale on Friday.

Television archivist James Comisar curated the auction, with more than 400 items offered for sale. Forbes once described Comisar as holding the world’s greatest collection of TV memorabilia. Copperfield himself is a passionate collector of items of nostalgia; in August he snapped up the original “D” from the Disneyland Hotel for about $86,250.

A testament to compassionate journalism, “My Favorite Martian” centered on newspaper reporter Tim O’Hara (portrayed by Bill Bixby) of the fictional Los Angeles Sun fostering of a space alien (Ray Walston) later named “Uncle Martin,” whose ship crashed to Earth.

That 9-foot-long prop vessel, which sort of resembles a robotic aardvark, is now in Copperfield’s hands.

“As a child of the 1960s, I was transfixed — like many Americans — by the incredible images of flight being broadcast,” Copperfield said in a statement issued by Prop Store on Saturday night. “From Neil Armstrong landing on the moon to Ray Walston crashing down to Earth, these images seared themselves into my mind, and have beguiled and inspired me to this day.”

Copperfield went on to say that when he learned Comisar had put the “My Favorite Martian” spaceship up for bid, “I knew I was destined to give it a home along with the rest of my magic, film and television collections for future generations.

“In my current stage show, I use a similar full-size ship, an homage to this classic series and the way it made me feel as a boy.” No word, yet, on how or where the object will be displayed. Check back here — not the L.A. Sun — for updates.

D.M. alert

In his appearances at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace, Paul Shaffer talks of watching singer Tony Martin in the Desert Inn lounge when Shaffer was a kid. Shaffer marveled at how Martin placed his right hand over the right side of his midsection to dramatize his act.

“Whenever Tony wanted to get serious for a moment, he would place his hand right here, for no apparent reason,” Shaffer says. “So, I am also doing this, ladies and gentlemen …”

Shaffer brought up special guest Dennis Miller in Saturday’s closing night of the Shaf-Shifters’ most recent engagement at the Barge. Miller took the stage and mocked how Shaffer grabbed his side, saying, “You know, Tony Martin died of appendicitis.”

The crowd erupted, and Shaffer called back, “You’re opening with that?”

Martin actually died of natural causes in 2012, at age 98, but Shaffer keeps his shtick alive.

Love, comedians’ style

Veteran Vegas comics Traci Skene and Brian McKim have something in common: They are both successful and very funny stand-ups. They are also married — to each other. They celebrated their 30th anniversary on Sunday, and as part of their working celebration appear on the same bill at the Comedy Cellar at the Rio from Thursday through next Sunday.

The couple were married in Hawaii, by the late Rev. Richard B. Elsner, also famous as bassist for Dean Martin and The Goldiggers. Skene once said, “We’re not even sure if our marriage is legal.”

Show notes

Bronx Wanderers close their run at Windows Showroom at Bally’s on Dec. 23. They still have not announced their next home, but I expect them to remain with a Caesars Entertainment property.

Frankie Moreno returns his Thursday night schedule at South Point Showroom on Feb. 17. Meantime, Frankie Scinta performed his final show of the year at that venue (before he hits the road), and has a 7:30 p.m. show Jan. 18-19. This is a test of sorts to see if Scinta’s “The Showman” production can draw enough support for additional dates at South Point.

Who Was Where

CC Sabathia of the New York Yankees, Dexter Fowler of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chris Young, formerly of the Los Angeles Angels, were at Tao Nightclub in The Venetian on Saturday night, rejoicing in the performance of DJ Politik. At another VIP table: Ex-NBA player Ron Harper, who won five titles with the Bulls and Lakers.

Cool Hang Alert

Piano great Wes Winters still makes it swing at South Point’s Grandview Lounge. He’s back at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. No cover charge, so no complaints.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him atjkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Las Vegas Natural History Museum
Las Vegas Natural History Museum, which opened in 1991, has exhibits of mechanical dinosaurs and taxidermied animals, along with live snakes, fish and sharks. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Magical Forest Lights
Cirque Du Soleil Performers Team Up For New Show "Kinekt"
Through dance, acrobatics and aerial arts, “Kinekt” tells a story all too familiar to modern families: how to maintain a human connection in the digital age. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Holiday Cactus Garden
The Pinball Hall of Fame in Las Vegas
The Pinball Hall of Fame was created by Tim Arnold and opened in 2006. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jump! The Ultimate Dog Show at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas
Trainer Lou “Mack” McCammon guides several rescue dogs through a series of tricks and jumps two shows a day weekends through December at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buddy V - Sep 21 Confidante
Famous Infinity Mirror Room is open in Las Vegas
Yayoi Kusama's "Aftermath of Obliteration of Infinity" mirror room is open at the Bellagio in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Glittering Lights dazzles Las Vegas
The Glittering Lights holiday display is shining at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Mat Luschek/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Skybar at Waldorf Astoria lets you sip your way through Las Vegas history
Skybar At Waldorf Astoria Lets You Sip Your Way Through Las Vegas History (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stan Lee in Las Vegas for Madame Tussauds unveiling
Stan Lee Las Vegas speaks with the Review-Journal's Chris Lawrence about his love for his fans and shared universes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ultimate Belgium Waffle Sundae at Lavo
Lavo at the Palazzo serves a 16-scoop ice cream sundae that costs $800. (Rochelle Ricahrds, Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel lLas Vegas Review-Journal)
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"The Lion King" roars into Las Vegas
New music club 172 brings loud luxury to Las Vegas
New music venue at the Rio brings rock ’n’ roll and food together at intimate club. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like