David Copperfield opens up about his 40-year career in Las Vegas — PODCAST

David Copperfield (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This week on PodKats! I sat down with David Copperfield at the hangar where he parks his private jet. Among other topics, we discussed originality in magic, the awesome talent of Lady Gaga and what Copperfield would be doing if he weren’t a superstar magician. We also covered his affection for other illusionists, including such headliners as Penn & Teller, Mac King and Xavier Mortimer.

Copperfield has been headlining in Las Vegas for nearly 40 years. He is legendary for making the Statue of Liberty disappear and for walking through the Great Wall of China on his national TV specials. To date, he has headlined 10 world tours and currently performs 15 shows a week at the theater named for him at MGM Grand.

