David Lee Roth extends Vegas ‘world goodbye tour’

David Lee Roth performs at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Lead singer David Lee Roth, and guitarist Eddie Van Halen, from the left, of the group Van Halen perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, 3799 Las Vegas Boulevard So., on Sunday, May 27, 2012. (Jim Miller/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Lead singer David Lee Roth, and guitarist Eddie Van Halen, from the left, of the group Van Halen perform live at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, 3799 Las Vegas Boulevard So., on Sunday, May 27, 2012. The band is in Las Vegas as part of their Different Kind of Truth tour in support of their album of the same name. (Jim Miller/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

David Lee Roth is adding four dates to his retirement residency at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. The new dates are Jan. 15-14 and Jan. 21-22. (Live Nation)

David Lee Roth is extending his farewell party.

Van Halen’s famous former ringmaster has added four dates to his announced what he calls his “world goodbye tour of Las Vegas” at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Jan 14-15 and Jan 21-22 go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

Roth has sold out his previously booked shows Dec. 31, Jan. 1, Jan.5, and Jan. 7-8.

“I had no idea how many of you wanted to pay to see me go,” Roth said in an recorded statement Monday morning. “The gear is already in town. I already got the room upstairs. There is a dispensary right down the street. All we’re missing is you!”

Roth also said, “I have industry professionals now ringing in telling me, ‘Dave, at your age, you should be in the middle of your third retirement. Do you watch Rocky movies? He’s in his seventh. Same guy, Rambo, fifth. He’s about 14 retirements ahead of you.’”

On Oct. 1, the vocalist stunned the rock world by announcing the Vegas shows would be his last. In an exclusive announcement in this column, he said, “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring.’”

Roth referred to the late guitar legend and Van Halen co-founder Eddie Van Halen in his explanation. He also said he was following medical advice in stepping down.

“I thought I might have been the first, frankly. I might have thought the Marlboro Man would’ve got me. ‘Hey Ed, objects in the rear-view mirror are probably me,’” Roth said. “And my doctors, my handlers, compelled me to really address that every time I go onstage, I endanger that future.”

Roth’s backing band for the Vegas shows has not been announced or confirmed, leading to speculation that his friend and founding member Alex Van Halen would join the series. There is no verification one way or the other that Van Halen will perform any dates at House of Blues.

