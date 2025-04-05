David Siegel, owner of famed Westgate Las Vegas, dies at 89

The Westgate Resorts founder bought the former Las Vegas Hilton and International Hotel in 2014.

David and Jackie Siegel in their home in Windermere, Fla. on Oct. 17, 2019. (Las Vegas Review Journal file)

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Westgate Las Vegas owner David Siegel, and Westgate General Manager Cami Christensen are shown at the hotel's 50th-anniversary party on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

David Siegel, right, talks with Robert Earl during the Westgate groundbreaking ceremony on Jan. 19, 2006. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Westgate owner David Siegel shared his memories of Elvis Presley at Westgate in Las Vegas in July 2019. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

David Siegel, founder of Westgate Resorts and owner of one of Las Vegas’ most famous hotels, has died. He was 89.

The company announced Siegel’s death in a memo to staff and on social media Saturday morning. No cause was reported, but he had been battling cancer. He was the company’s founder and executive chairman. Siegel purchased LVH, formerly known as the Las Vegas Hilton and International Hotel, in July 2014.

The resort was built by gaming legend Kirk Kerkorian and was famous for its rotation of superstar headliners, notably led by Elvis Presley who performed there from 1969-1976.

“David’s last months were spent surrounded by his loving wife Jacqueline, his children, and his extended family and closest friends,” the company said in a statement, forwarded by Siegel’s son Richard. “Throughout his life, as well as in his last years, David’s passion for our company, our industry and the hospitality we create was always at the forefront of his mind.”

Siegel died in Orlando, and last visited the Westgate in December. He founded a time-share company in 1983.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Victoria Siegel Foundation to further David’s battle against the drug pandemic that claimed the life of his beautiful daughter Victoria at www.victoriasiegelfoundation.org.

