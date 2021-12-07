58°F
Deadmau5 lined up for residency on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2021 - 9:29 am
 
Deadmau5 performs for a crowd of over ten thousand people at a show hosted by Insomniac at The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
An attendee watches as Deadmau5 performs at the Circuit Grounds stage during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Deadmau5 performs for a crowd of over ten thousand people at a show hosted by Insomniac at The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Deadmau5 performs for a crowd of over ten thousand people at a show hosted by Insomniac at The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas nightclub mainstay Deadmau5 is bringing “The Cube” to Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. His residency launches Jan. 5, alongside the CES convention, ensuring international technology professionals will see the advancement of high-tech club innovation.

The show focuses on the DJ’s signature structure, and taps into his cubev3 touring production. That show is billed as the most complex live show ever presented.

Additional Deadmau5 dates at Zouk Nightclub for 2022 are to be announced.

Firing up his famed ears, Deadmau5 has headlined Vegas several times during the city’s pandemic reopening. He performed at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in May, at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas opening of Élia Beach Club in June, and at Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October.

“I’m excited to bring an original cube to Vegas for Zouk,” Deadmau5 said in a statement Tuesday. “Since I last toured with cubev3, so many things have happened in my world from the creation of Oberhasli metaverse world to new songs ‘When the Summer Dies’ with Lights, ‘Hyperlandia’ with Foster The People, and ‘this is fine.’ with Portugal. The Man. We’re going to be incorporating so much cool new stuff in the Zouk cube show.”

Oberhasli is Deadma5’s partnership with Manticore Games in its online social space and virtual music experience.

Zouk Group is a leading worldwide nightlife entertainment company out of Singapore for nearly 30 years. The company already has booked Tiësto, Zedd and DJ Snake as resident headliners at Resorts World.

