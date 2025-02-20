Deaf character joining Las Vegas Strip musical

Liz Tannebaum is guest-starring in “Menopause the Musical” for two shows in March.

Deaf actor Liz Tannenbaum is guest-starring in "Menopause the Musical" at Harrah's Cabaret on March 7-8. (Glist Entertainment)

Jacquelyn Holland-Wright performs as Soap Star, from left, Lisa Mack as Professional Woman, Cherity Harchis as Iowa Housewife and Vita Corimbi as Earth Mother during a rehearsal of Menopause The Musical at Harrah's Cabaret at Harrah's in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal File)

The groundbreaking stage show “Menopause the Musical” has been translated into nine languages.

It’s about to add a 10th.

In a first on the Strip, the Harrah’s Cabaret comedy-musical is bringing on a deaf character and adding sign language to the story line on March 7-8. Show times are 8 p.m.

Deaf actor Liz Tannebaum is guest-starring both nights, alongside cast members Vita Corimbi (Earth Mother), Jacquelyn Holland-Wright (Soap Star), Lori Legacy (Iowa Housewife), Lisa Mack (Professional Woman), and Cherity Harchis as understudy.

The cast members will communicate through an ASL (American Sign Language) interpreter. The services are provided by the Las Vegas advocacy organization Sammy’s D.E.N. (Deaf Empowerment Now), which receives a portion of the ticket sales.

Tannebaum’s appearances are believed to be the first instances a deaf performer has ever taken on a full role in a Las Vegas musical. Producers Alan and Kathi Glist said in a statement, “We’re honored to be connecting a hearing, deaf and hard-of-hearing audience through entertainment in this groundbreaking, meaningful, and first-of-its kind event.”

“Menopause” opened at Shimmer Cabaret at Las Vegas Hilton (Westgate Cabaret at the Westgate, today) in February 2006, moving to Luxor’s Atrium Showroom in February 2009, then to Harrah’s in February 2015. Having surpassed 7,000 performances, “Menopause” is the longest-running musical ever on the Strip.

