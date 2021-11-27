Dennis Rodman ducks into Delilah — is a sequel in the works?

Dennis Rodman said something from the stage at Delilah on Thanksgiving. It was unintelligible, and not planned.

Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas vocalist Savannah Lynx welcomes Dennis Rodman to the stage at the club on Thanksgiving night, 2021. (Savannah Lynx)

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman, seen in Singapore in 2018. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Former Chicago Bulls forward Dennis Rodman participates in an interview for "The Last Dance." Courtesy Matt Maxson.

Vegas musician Steve Flora shows Dennis Rodman's $300 tip, all in $100 bills, from Rodman's stop-in to Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on Thanksgiving night, 2021. (Steve Flora)

Martha Watson returns to her Den Mother role at Usher's "Backstory Pass" experience at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Skye Dee Miles is shown performing at "Backstory Experience," Usher's pre-show immersive production, is shown on Friday, July 30, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Delilah is putting on a new holiday show, “Christmas With The Worm.”

Not really.

But Dennis Rodman did show up at the glorious Wynn Las Vegas supper club on Thanksgiving night.

This was not a billed appearance. Rodman did not sing or rap, according to John Terzian. The nightspot exec explained, said simply, “He jumped up.”

Dunk!

Maybe “The Worm,” as he has been known since his playing career, is already working on a sequel to his “48 Hours In Vegas” biopic. That feature film is based on Rodman’s infamous hopscotch through our city during a break in the 1998 NBA Finals.

Rodman played for the Bulls at the time. He also played the tables.

On Turkey Day at Delilah, Rodman did found himself alongside club chanteuse and column fave Savannah Lynx and ace musicians Steve Flora (bass) and David Siegel (keys).

Rodman tipped the band a total of $300, all singles, which Lynx said was “very generous.” Rodman was reportedly smiles all the whiles, and said something largely intelligible from the stage. Lynx said his message was “something along the lines of, it was a super-sexy time and he loved Delilah.”

We’ll call Rodman’s participation an undefined, spoken-word appearance, and eagerly await the movie version.

‘Backstory Pass’ is back

The show-before-the show is returning with Usher’s residency at Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Seven shows are set for Dec. 23-Jan. 1.

“Backstory Pass” is a multi-venue collection of experiences that relate Usher’s back story (hence the name), before you file into the show at Caesars. The attraction should be the same structure as in Usher’s prior shows, with some internal changes. We should still enjoy the Block Party dance festival on what is otherwise the Colosseum loading dock. Ushh City.

Usher’s Vegas adaptation of Magic City adult club in his hometown of Atlanta, is also being returned.

We’re glad also to know peerless vocalist Skye Dee Miles, and the great, former Olympic athlete (a qualifier in the long jump from 1964-1972) and a longtime Caesars Palace casino dealer Martha Watson are back in the production. Watson is the Den Mother in the Counting Room, a wonderful addition to the experience.

“Backstory Pass” is a separate ticket. You can hit the pre-show with or without the Usher performance. Save up and catch both, I say.

Great moments in social media

Seriously, check out Madonna’s Instagram feed. She’s feeling it, no question.

Cool Hang Alert

The psychobilly scene shall run amok — amok, I tell you! — at The Space with for The Reverend Horton Heat. Services commence at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

If you haven’t scene The Reverend, know it is a genuinely religious experience. Musically, anyway. I caught him on a show years back at House of Blues, with opener Southern Culture on the Skids. There might have been moshing, or maybe that was just an aggressive square dance.

Tuesday, Reverend brings it with Big Sandy & His Fly Rite Boys and Voodoo Glow Skulls. The cost (aside from any physical wear and tear) is $30 and $50, not including fees. Better than being owed 400 bucks.

