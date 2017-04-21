Derby Day, a VIP hang at a Cowboys game offered at Power of Love gala

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones signs autographs during pre game warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Brett Ratner, at left with Steve Wynn and Larry Ruvo, hosts a tasting reception for his whiskey, Hilhaven Lodge, at Sinatra at Wynn's Encore on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

There’s a lotta love in the room. A lotta money, too.

The Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala is where love and money meet to benefit the Lou Ruvo Cleveland Clinic Center for Brain Health. The 21st annual event is set for Thursday at MGM Grand Garden Arena, honoring MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ronald O. Perelman for his history of philanthropy.

KMA is also honoring tennis legend Andre Agassi with its Community Achievement Award and Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy with the event’s inaugural Caregiver Award. Set to perform are Jon Bon Jovi and Gwen Stefani; an early announced performer, superstar DJ Steve Aoki, had to drop out due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Customarily, a highlight of the evening is the live and auctions, rife wtih lavish items and experiences. Among this year’s list:

Kentucky Derby 2017: Two winners will celebrate the 143rd Kentucky Derby with access to the race, a private celebrity party with former Kentucky Derby winners, including Bruce Zoldan, owner of Animal Kingdom, which won the 2011 Derby and the 2013 Ten Million Dollar Cup Race in Dubai. Winners can also visit the Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Experience, which opened at the 1935 Derby..

Walk-On Role: Up for auction is a VIP walk-on role on the next feature film by Brett Ratner (“Rush Hour,” “The Family Man,” “Red Dragon,” “Batman vs. Superman,” “X-Men: The Last Stand,” “Tower Heist: and “Hercules”). This will include a visit on the set with Ratner to meet the stars of the film. In addition, it also includes a visit with Ratner and tour of his RatPac Entertainment offices in Burbank, Calif. at the Warner Brothers lot, which was once Sinatra Enterprises, Sinatra’s personal offices.

Keeping Up with the Joneses: Named for team owner and Vegas frequenter Jerry Jones, a pair of top bidders will join the Dallas Cowboys for an experience with two seats in the Owner’s Suite for a 2017 regular-season home game. Winners will also receive two pregame sideline passes to watch the players warm up on the field. One parking pass is also included in the package.

The Chainsmokers at XS: A party of eight will take in a performance by Grammy-winning duo The Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub with a meet and greet, photo, and a stage table. Bottle service is included (a bottle of Dom Perignon and premium liquor). Also in this lot: Diner at Andrea’s restaurant and four rooms at Wynn Las Vegas.

Rare Bottle of O.F.C. Bourbon Whiskey: The top bids wins a rare, collectible, vintage-dated 1982 O.F.C. Bourbon Whiskey. This special release honors the National Historic Landmark’s original name—the O.F.C. Distillery. During Colonel E. H. Taylor, Jr.’s tenure, the O.F.C. Distillery was renowned for producing top-class whiskey.

Funds raised for the event go to the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center’s treatment and research of brain diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Huntington’s, frontotemporal dementia, multiple system atrophy and multiple sclerosis.

