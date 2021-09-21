Derek Hough steps it up with Strip dance show

Derek Hough is a dancer, choreographer and now host of a dance show on the Strip.

Derek Hough, winner of the Emmy for outstanding choreography for variety or reality programming for the "Paso Doble-Uccen / Tap Dance - Let's Fall in Love for the Night" routines in "Dancing with the Stars," poses for a portrait at the L.A. LIVE Event Deck on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

Derek Hough is seen backstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Derek Hough walks the red carpet during the 24th Annual Power of Love Gala on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The world comes to Las Vegas, and that includes “World of Dance.”

That’s the title of one of Derek Hough’s network-TV dance shows, for which he was a judge for three years ending in 2020. He’s also a champ pro dancer on “Dancing With The Stars.” Hough has claimed a half-dozen championships dating to 2007, most recently winning with Bindi Irwin on season 15 in 2015.

In 2000, the three-time Emmy Award-winner for choreography moved to the show’s judging panel. In short, he knows the dance floor.

Hough is now fronting his own stage show on the Strip, opening “No Limit” on Wednesday at The Summit Showroom at The Venetian. The show first run is through Sunday. “No Limit” continues Sept. 29-20, and through select dates in October and November.

“No Limit” was originally slated for 2020 in Flamingo Showroom, but KO’d by the COVID shutdown. Derek’s production found scheduling flexibility at the former Sands Showroom. He’s also sharing the stage with his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, herself a pro on “DWTS.”

“This past year, in COVID, we have been dancing a lot together,” Hough said in a recent phone interview. “And you know, we don’t want to be away from each other, we just love doing this together. She’s a phenomenal dancer, so it only makes sense.”

Hough’s show in the former Sands Showroom will canvas all variety of dance (but hopefully not “Chicken”), ranging from jazz to salsa to ballroom to hip-hop. Hough and his six backing dancers will groove to Motown, jazz, rock ‘n’ roll, classical. He’s brought in a live band, too, which is a genuine luxury in a dance show that could run fully tracked.

“I love live music and having musicians onstage,” Hough said. “It’s just when you feel the drums, you feel that saxophone solo, it adds so much to the performance. You’re going to have fun just because the music is so fun.”

Hough’s family is steeped in dance tradition. Las Vegas entertainment types recall that Hough’s younger sister, Julianne, attended Las Vegas Academy (Derek did not as he was studying dance in London). In 2014, the two teamed on the “Move Live on Tour,” spreading the spirit of dance to 50 cities. They continued touring in 2015 and 2017, making nearly 150 stops. Derek Hough toured solo in 2019, for 60 more performances.

The takeaway is, the dance pro says anyone can dance. Or, rather, anyone should enjoy dancing, regardless of aptitude.

But what if you have absolutely no rhythm? Asking for a friend …

“You can move your body, so have fun with it,” Hough said. “That’s what is great about this show. It’s for everyone, and it will make you want to move,” Hough said. “The way this room is set up, you’ll feel like you’re on the same level as the dancers. It’s going to be really exciting, lots of bells and whistles, lots of energy.” As they say, the dance floor is open.

In a word: Legend

Something I’d not readily realized until the weekend, John Legend has won 12 Grammys. Maybe we take him for granted, but I’d never actually counted them all up. Legend debuted a new song, “Stardust,” at his sold-out show at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan on Saturday night.

Legend also performed “Wild,” “All of Me” and “Ordinary People.” He said to the sold-out crowd, “I love you Las Vegas. I’m so happy to be here with you. We’re going to celebrate the fact that we’re together tonight.”

The Chelsea’s live-music schedule is warming up with Quinn XCII (Oct. 3), Billy Idol (Oct. 16, 17 and 22), Old Dominion (Nov. 5 and 6), Evanescene + Halestorm (Nov. 12), El Alfa (Nov. 21), Cody Jinks (Dec. 2, 3 and 5), Brantley Gilbert (Dec. 4), Cody Johnson (Dec. 8 and 9), and Dierks Bentley (Dec. 10 and 11).

As we previously, and also accurately, reported, Maroon 5 is playing the Chelsea on Dec. 30-31. Officially announced Monday. Tickets are onsale 10 a.m. Friday at cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

Cool Hang Alert

Journey and Chicago just finished playing their respective shows at iHeartRadio Music Festival and Venetian Theater. But you can still catch musicians from both bands, and also Rascall Flatts, when Generation Radio plays Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks concert series.

Deen Castronovo of Journey, Jason Sheff of Chicago and Jay Memarcus of Rascall Flatts hit the stage at 9 p.m. Saturday. No cover. That’s where the “free” applies. No place rocks like FSE, believe it.

