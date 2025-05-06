‘Diamond Dave’ resurfaces with U.S. tour — but where’s Las Vegas?

Leaning into his stagecraft beyond vocal prowess, Roth focused entirely on early Van Halen. He was backed by a crack band and a couple of backing singers. He preened and strutted, doing what Dave does.

David Lee Roth is adding four dates to his retirement residency at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. The new dates are Jan. 15-14 and Jan. 21-22. (Live Nation)

“Diamond Dave — The Sequel” is on widespread release. A U.S. tour is in the offing. Las Vegas is not on the schedule, but I’d bet it will be.

David Lee Roth is back after self-imposed hiatus. The original Van Halen front man returned to the stage Saturday for the first time since playing House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in January 2020, The following October, he announced his retirement from the stage, citing the death of Eddie Van Halen as the reason. He memorably said to me, “I’m throwing in the shoes.”

But like the ice cream man running his route through the neighborhood, Roth keeps coming around. The 70-year-old rock star played the M3 Rock Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md.

Roth wore a smug countenance and snug leather-style, shirt-jacket-pants ensemble with a blue neckerchief, Roth strutted through “Panama,” “Drop Dead Legs,” “Unchained” “Hot For Teacher,” “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love,” and “Jump.”

Leaning into his stagecraft beyond vocal prowess, Roth focused entirely on early Van Halen. He was backed by a crack band and a couple of backing singers. He preened and strutted, doing what Dave does.

Monday morning, Roth announced a 21-date tour starting July 22 in Paso Robles, Calif. and ending Sept. 14 in Napa, Calif. Roth has not announced Las Vegas dates, and hasn’t rescheduled the shows he dropped when he announced his retirement. But it makes sense that he would add shows in Las Vegas, and he’s not done filling his tour schedule.

Roth’s comeback show of course ran alongside Sammy Hagar’s residency rock revival Dolby Live, an inevitable coincidence that caught our eye when Roth announced his return.

Hagar unloads “Van Hagar” favorites, the best of his solo career and even “Panama” and “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love.” It’s a fierce show from a rocker who still performs as if he’s in his prime. Hagar could conceivably extend his shows at Dolby Live (the “Best of All Worlds” production closes May 17). He’s just not interested in touring.

As for Diamond Dave, we’ve got the motion detector up, ready for his return to Vegas, and his choice of footwear.

