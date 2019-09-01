104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Dionne Warwick brings classic Las Vegas to Caesars Palace series

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2019 - 6:45 pm
 

Dionne Warwick never has performed at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace, but she knows what to expect from her audience.

“They are going to be right up on me,” she says. “They’ll be able to see all of me.”

Warwick opens her second Las Vegas Strip residency this year at 8 p.m. Thursday, and performs Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through March 1. Warwick headlined in April at Jubilee! Theater at Bally’s.

Her residency continues Caesars Entertainment’s vision to turn the 165-seat room in to a small showroom, with such current headliners as Wayne Newton and “America’s Got Talent” finalist Daniel Emmet, and such past performers as Paul Shaffer and the Shaf-Shifters, CeeLo Green and operatic comic clown Puddles Pity Party.

Now, as then, the entertainment legend plans to deliver a pure, classic Las Vegas performance. Expect a healthy complement of hits, including “Walk on By,” “Anyone Who Had a Heart,” “Message to Michael,” “Promises Promises,” “A House Is Not a Home,” “Alfie,” “Say a Little Prayer,” “This Girl’s in Love with You,” “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again,” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose.”

Warwick also is sampling from her new album, “She’s Back,” produced by her son, Damon Elliott, and released during her Bally’s run in April. Elliott has worked with such recording stars as Beyonce, Gwen Stefani, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

All have followed Warwick’s headlining path to Las Vegas, which dates to the days when superstars ruled the Strip.

“I have always been fortunate to have been mentored by the very best in our industry, people like Sarah Vaughan, Lena Horne, Ella Fitzgerald, Sammy Davis Jr., Frank Sinatra,” Warwick says. “I’m a mixture of all those people who embraced me as a youngster.”

Warwick still is an artistic representations of those stars.

“As far as today’s kids, I’m nobody,” she says. “And their music is not for my ears. It’s for their peers’ ears. But I do feel sincerely pleased for their success, and what they do they do exceptionally well. To see the progress of young entertainers is very exciting for me.”

Warwick continues, saying of classic showmanship, “I think it’s a lost art. I was brought along by the absolute best. When I would go to to see them, I called it going to class, and I watched how they carried themselves, how they sang and what songs they chose to sing. That’s all a part of what we call show business.”

Vegas was in M.J.’s plans

Joe Vogel, author of “Man in the Music: The Creative Life and Work of Michael Jackson,” appeared for a book-signing and Q&A on Thursday at Michael Jackson One Theater at Mandalay Bay. The afternoon event marked what would have been Jackson’s 61st birthday. Rich and Ton Talauge, choreographers of “Michael Jackson One,” also led a truncated showcase of “Beat It” for fans paying VIP prices for the unique insiders’ look at the Cirque production.

In its second edition, Vogel’s book is an album-by-album chronicle of Jackson’s music. But it does cover his later years, his ample time recording in Las Vegas (including at Studio at the Palms) and his plans for a possible comeback in the city. This is in line with the reports at the time that Jackson had been spotted in meetings with director Kenny Ortega at Stirling Club at Turnberry Place.

Ortega was the director of “This is It,” the concert series planned for O2 Arena in London when Jackson died in June 2009. Ortega also directed the documentary about the ill-fated concert comeback series.

“In his later years, Vegas was very much on his mind, he was working in studios here and thinking about how he could make this big comeback,” Vogel said in a quick chat after his Q&A session with fans. “He was a vagabond in a lot of ways, but that part is interesting, how he could do this after all he’d been through. It would have been interesting to see if he could have done that here in Vegas.”

As it is, Jackson’s legacy lives on in “MJ One,” which celebrated its sixth anniversary on the Strip in July.

Cool Hang Alert

The return of Bob and DeeLee Lively-Torti’s “Brunch to Broadway” is 2 p.m. Sunday at Suncoast Showroom. The Tortis are joined by a crack cast of Ashley Fuller, Brandon Nix and Nakazi Harris backed by a five-piece band. The “Brunch to Broadway” show ran at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort in 2018, a wonderful hang with Broadway-caliber performers. Get there.

Brunch is at St. Tropez buffet prior to the performance (click on the Suncoast.com website for more info).

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Cats owners compete for top show awards
The annual Jazzy Cats event is taking place at the Rio Convention Center this weekend attracting cats owners from around the country and the world to compete for the top show awards. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas serves blackened Cajun catfish - VIDEO
Troy Remer, sous chef at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas, blackens Cajun catfish on the grill before serving it with mashed potatoes and collard greens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon at Mr. Chow - VIDEO
This just may be the gold standard for the filet mignon. Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas has introduced The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon, which is coated with real 24-karat gold. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Working as a mermaid in Las Vegas - VIDEO
McKenzie Kawano works as a mermaid at the aquarium at the Silverton in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pinkbox Doughnuts opens third store in Las Vegas area
Las Vegas-based Pinkbox Doughnuts, which opened its third store at 9435 W. Tropicana Ave., specializes in doughnuts such as the new Station Wagon, with Butterfinger; pink-velvet Pretty in Pink; and hybrid Glazed DoughCro Bites. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal, with image courtesy of Pinkbox Doughnuts
Starbucks brings back Pumpkin Spice early
Starbucks declares Aug. 27 the first day of fall as they make their pumpkin spice items available a full month early. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bachelor Party Fra Diavolo at Carmine’s in Las Vegas
Roberto Leon, a line cook at Carmine’s at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas, makes Bachelor Party Fra Diavolo with eight pounds of lobster, a pound each of mussels, clams and shrimp, two pounds of pasta and two gallons of sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'American Idol' auditions in Las Vegas
“American Idol” was in Las Vegas Monday looking for singers to compete in its upcoming 2020 season. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegan part of the Harlem Globetrotters
Scooter Christensen, who grew up in Las Vegas, will play with the Harlem Globetrotters at The Orleans in Las Vegas Sunday, Aug. 25. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terra Rossa Returns To Red Rock. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terra Rossa at Red Rock Resort is set to open on Aug. 26.
Hubert Keller’s Backyard Kitchen
Chef Hubert Keller of Fleur and Burger Bar shows off his backyard kitchen in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Watermelon Mojitos and Chicken ‘N’ Watermelon ‘N’ Waffles at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
Bartender Cassy Leedom and Chef Norberto Ortega make a Watermelon Mojito and Chicken ‘N’ Watermelon ‘N’ Waffles at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Juan’s Flaming Fajitas in Las Vegas celebrates National Fajita Day
Cook Ruben Fuentes and general manager Taylor Pulliam of Juan’s Flaming Fajitas in Las Vegas prepare steak and shrimp fajitas with the restaurant’s signature fiery treatment. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pasta Shop Ristorante serves a watermelon-shrimp salad
Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery in Henderson serves a summer salad that combines watermelon with greens, feta and shrimp. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Factory Kitchen in Las Vegas makes classic affogato
Jorge Luque, pastry chef at The Factory Kitchen at The Venetian in Las Vegas, makes affogato with two simple ingredients - house-made gelato and fresh espresso. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review Journal with image from The Factory Kitchen)
The Cereal Killerz Kitchen serves over 100 cereals
Christopher Burns, owner of The Cereal Killerz Kitchen at Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, makes a Milk & Cookies Shake from his more than 100 varieties of cereal. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in Las Vegas makes a State Fair CrazyShake
Bianca Zepeva, a shaker at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian in Las Vegas, makes a State Fair CrazyShake with a kettle corn rim, caramel, corn-based ice cream, popcorn brittle, crushed kettle corn, sprinkles and a cherry. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Balboa Pizza Company makes Thai peanut chicken wings
Irma Perez, kitchen manager at Balboa Pizza Company at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, near Las Vegas, brines chicken wings for 24 hours before roasting and frying them and finishing them in various styles such as Thai peanut. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
New Venetian pool deck
Final touches are currently being added to the hotel’s main tower pool deck, which consists of five pools. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who is Vegas Vic? (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada State Museum Director Dennis McBride explains the origins of the Vegas icon.
Slater’s 50/50 in Las Vegas serves a 4-pound Big Island Feast Burger
Cindy Sun, general manager of Slater’s 50/50 in Las Vegas, makes the Big Island Feast Burger with 2 1/2 pounds of the house bacon/beef blend, Napa-cilantro slaw, six slices of American cheese, a can of grilled Spam, six slices of chargrilled pineapple, four fried eggs and a drizzle of teriyaki and serves it with macaroni salad. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
Shark Week cupcakes at Freed’s Bakery in Las Vegas
Brittnee Klinger, a cake decorator at Freed’s Bakery in Las Vegas, makes Shark Week cupcakes with ocean-blue buttercream, fondant fins and a blood-red strawberry filling. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans and friends recall Elvis opening in Las Vegas
Fifty years ago on July 31st 1969, Elvis Presley opened at the International hotel in Las Vegas. He went on to do 837 consecutive sold-out shows at the property.
Hot peach cobbler at Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen at Texas Station
Michael Ross, room chef/pitmaster at Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen at Texas Station in Las Vegas, makes peach cobbler by baking peaches in a cast-iron pan with batter and crumble, then topping with Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream and bourbon-caramel sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Water Grill opens at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas
Water Grill, from a 30-year-old California company opening its first Las Vegas location, specializes is fresh seafood including 16 types of oysters. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cat's Meow comes to Las Vegas
New Orleans-based karaoke chain opens new location in Neonopolis. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Loco Moco Breakfast Burger at Broken Yolk Cafe in Las Vegas
Manny Menina, line cook at Broken Yolk Cafe in Las Vegas, stacks 8 ounces of beef, 2 strips of bacon, hash browns, caramelized onions and 2 fried eggs on 4 King’s Hawaiian slider buns to make the Loco Moco Breakfast Burger. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SecretBurger at China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Carlos Cruz, executive chef of Jose Andres’ China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, makes the SecretBurger off-menu, one-night-only ‘All Quacked Up’ with a kimchi pancake, Peking duck, house-made hoisin sauce, a fried duck egg, pickled micro-vegetables, caviar and gold flakes and serves it with a Stillwater Artisanal Ale. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST