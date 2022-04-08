Dionne Warwick calls off series at The Stirling Club

Dionne Warwick was booked through December at The Stirling Club. But her show lasted just six weeks.

Dionne Warwick (Associated Press file)

Dionne Warwick’s residency at The Stirling Club at Turnberry Place was scheduled to run through December. It has closed after two weeks and six performances

The entertainment legend has made the call herself. Warwick has informed Stirling Club officials she is canceling all of her shows at the freshly remodeled Stirling Room.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Producers “An Intimate Evening” featuring Miss Dionne Warwick, have cancelled all performances effective immediately with no updates on her next public performance at The Stirling Club.”

Efforts to reach Warwick on Thusday were unsuccessful.

Warwick had mentioned in her opening-night show she had fallen and injured her shin, and was led from the stage in a wheelchair. Warwick also told UNLV reps Monday she would not be able to be in attendance for Tuesday’s UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame Induction Dinner, where she was honored along with fellow legend Paul Anka.

Club manager Debbie Kelleher said Thursday afternoon she is “very open” to having performers headline the Stirling Room. The venue had been renovated and expanded for Warwick’s shows. “We’ve built it, and know we know we can do it,” Kelleher said.

Those interested in following Warwick’s brief run can contact Kelleher at dk@thestirlingclub.com.

For information regarding ticket sales and refunds, please contact “Disruptor Of All” ticketing at Tickets@disruptioninsales.com or disruptioninsales.com, or call 1-702-343-3436

